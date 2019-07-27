News More News
The KSO Show: Season preview - tight end/fullback

Grant Flanders • KStateOnline
@GrantFlanders
Producer

Derek Young and Matt Hall break down the fullback, H-Back and tight end positions as KSO's 2019 season preview rolls on.


Podbean RSS Feed: https://kstateonline.podbean.com/feed/

iTunes link: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/k-stateonline-podcast/id1278581895

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/3brqB5pHdtSzsUyEpcxYGn

