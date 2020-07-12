KStateOnline - KSO Show: Sharp combine, football season

KSO Show: Sharp combine, football season
Derek Young and Grant Flanders provide a detailed update from what they saw from the Kansas State prospects at the Sharp Performance Combine they attended on Friday in Salina, along with the state of the program as it handles the adversity tossed its way.
