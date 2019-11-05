The KSO Show: Talking Texas, hoops opener
The KSO Staff talks about Kansas State's trip to Texas on Saturday and the basketball program's season opener this evening on The KSO Show.
Podbean RSS Feed: https://kstateonline.podbean.com/feed/
iTunes link: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/k-stateonline-podcast/id1278581895
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/3brqB5pHdtSzsUyEpcxYGn
***Subscribe to K-StateOnline by clicking here***
Talk K-State football and basketball in the largest, most active K-State message board community anywhere, The Foundation.