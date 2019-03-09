No more scenarios. No more "what-ifs." No more predictions. The college basketball regular season has come to a close, and No. 18 Kansas State (24-7, 14-4 Big 12 Conference) has won a Big 12 Championship, the second of Bruce Weber's seven-year stint in Manhattan after beating a red-hot Oklahoma team 68-53 inside of a packed Bramlage Coliseum Saturday night. The title is shared with Texas Tech, as the Red Raiders also won today to tie the Wildcats with a 14-4 league record. K-State will, however, be the No. 1 seed at next week's Big 12 Championship, with Texas Tech getting the No. 2 spot. Let's recap the win over the Sooners on a Championship Saturday in The Post Game.

KSO-WARD FOR PLAYER OF THE GAME GOES TO...

Associated Press

Doesn't this just kind of feel right? Barry Brown and Dean Wade have been the most recognized and appreciated members of K-State's three-member senior class. Not that it hasn't been deserved for those two, but it's felt far too often like Kam Stokes was the forgotten man in that group. On Saturday - and a number of times this season - he was the best player on the floor for the Wildcats. Stokes helped create the highlight of the night (season?) with a beautiful dish inside to Wade in the first half against the Sooners. Although, to be fair, Wade stole the show by turning that pass into a surprising reverse jam over an OU defender.

Dean Wade started a frenzy in Bramlage Coliseum with this first-half dunk. Associated Press

"I cut and Kam made a great pass. I was just going to do a reverse lay-up, but I figured I might as well give it a try." — Kansas State Senior Dean Wade

When K-State wasn't making shots early Stokes was (he hit his first two threes). By halftime he had 7 points, 5 assists and 2 rebounds - without a single turnover - while playing all 20 minutes. He finished with a team high 19 points to go along with 6 assists and not a single turnover in 34 minutes of action. He's the Player of the Game, and maybe one of the more under-appreciated Wildcats in recent memory. Well, maybe not anymore.

NELSON'S NOTES

Dean Wade has had his way with Brady Manek in previous meetings, so today the Sooners went with Manek on Makol Mawien to start the game. It was a match up K-State needed to be able to take advantage of on the block, and they did so right away as Mawien opened the game with a bucket. It wasn’t an area K-State was able to exploit again before Oklahoma went to a 3-2 matchup zone five minutes into the game. However, the first possession Oklahoma went back man with under four minutes to play, the Wildcats immediately recognized Manek was on Dean Wade and went to him in the post. It was much better recognition from K-State than we had seen the previous few games. Christian James and Kristian Doolittle had both been playing well coming into today’s game, and Oklahoma wisely played through those two guys as they scored the Sooners' first 12 points. K-State made it difficult on both as they only got one clean look in that stretch, but both hit some tough shots. Ironically, when Doolittle got a wide open layup after crossing over Austin Trice he missed it badly. Kam Stokes has been playing really well on the defensive end and that continued today. He deserves a ton of credit for battling in the post when he gets caught on a switch. On one play in particular his effort kept Oklahoma from getting the ball where they wanted to and on the next pass, Wade, like he typically is, was in great help position and picked it off. Again in the second half he made it tough for Manek to catch in the post and pushed him further out on the floor. This allowed Wade to get there for the double team and Barry Brown intercepted the skip pass by anticipating where the ball was going to go next. Overall, the faith the coaching staff has in Stokes to guard bigger players allowed them to switch more screens and take away Oklahoma’s pick and pop game. This played a big role in limiting them to 22 points in the first half.

Austin Trice once again provided valuable energy for K-State off the bench. Grant Flanders/KSO

Austin Trice had some struggles on the defensive end. Oklahoma got a layup off a high ball screen and Doolittle was able to take advantage of him at times. However, his effort on the offensive glass got K-State going at a time they were struggling to hit shots. While he only had one offensive rebound in the first half, he drew a foul and caused a rebound to go off Oklahoma on two other possessions.

With K-State struggling to maintain leads the last two ballgames, I would have called a timeout as soon as Oklahoma made two quick baskets to cut it to 14. After building the 19 point lead, the Wildcats gave up a dunk to Doolittle, and Xavier Sneed was slow to close out to Rashard Odomes who knocked down the wide open three. In between, the Wildcats had three straight sub-par possessions. K-State was somewhat fortunate coming out of the TV timeout, as Matt Freeman for Oklahoma enters a game for one main reason, to shoot threes, and the Wildcats let him get loose for three good looks. He only made one, which kept Oklahoma from cutting into the lead any further. From there K-State made an effort to attack the basket and completely demoralized the Sooners. The Wildcats did way too many of the little things well to not win this game. K-State hammered Oklahoma on the offensive glass, with one of the daggers being a great rebound for Wade which led to a Mike McGuirl three. After Sneed turned it over along K-State’s baseline in the first half, he sprinted the length of the court and stole it back in transition. OU ran the same play to start the second half as they did against KU. Against Kansas, the Sooners got a dunk. Today, Mawien beautifully defended the lob off the pick and roll causing a turnover.

KSO PHOTOS

WHAT DOES IT MEAN?

Kansas State has won a share of the Big 12 Conference Championship, and the Wildcats will also be the No. 1 seed in next week's Big 12 Tournament. It's not hard to argue the Wildcats are the best team in the league (they went 14-2 when remotely healthy against league foes), but there's also no shame in sharing a crown with a Texas Tech team who earned its way to a piece of the title by winning nine straight Big 12 games. In short, it feels like the Wildcats have accomplished arguably their biggest preseason goal with a league crown.

WHAT'S NEXT?

The Wildcats head to Kansas City next week as the top seed of the Big 12 Championship. K-State will face the winner of Wednesday night's match-up between No. 9 seed Oklahoma State and No. 8 seed TCU. K-State's game against the Cowboys or Horned Frogs will take place Thursday afternoon from the Sprint Center.

Seniors Dean Wade, Barry Brown and Kam Stokes go out with a championship effort. Grant Flanders/KSO

POST GAME PRESSER

"I just wanted to show my appreciation to Bramlage. I love everything about K-State. I didn't know what other way to go out." — Senior Barry Brown on kissing the floor after the game

"It means a lot. I think we all saw this day coming. Maybe not everybody else outside of our group, but we knew the work we put in... we were a good team. Maybe we had some tough losses. Losses we shouldn't have had. But we bought in every day, played every game hard. It was just a matter of time for us to get this thing going. I've never been with a group of guys who work so hard and buy into coaching and do what a championship team needs to do." — Kansas State Senior Barry Brown

"I did have some tears when I looked up at that (senior day) video." — Kansas State Coach Bruce Weber

"To lose the first two games... All the injuries, all the things. Kam can't even come into press conference today. For them to fight and battle, this is about them. It's a thing you dream about for them." — Kansas State Coach Bruce Weber

"It couldn't be a better story to have that group honored the way they were." — Kansas State Coach Bruce Weber

"I've got to congratulate Chris Beard and Texas Tech. For them to regroup the way they did, unbelievable." — Kansas State Coach Bruce Weber

"There's so much more to go. There are many more special celebrations to come." — Kansas State Coach Bruce Weber