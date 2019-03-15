The Post Game: Iowa State 63, K-State 59
KANSAS CITY - Kansas State has overcome barriers all season long. Whether it was an 0-2 start in Big 12 play, a 21-point second half deficit against West Virginia in game three, injuries to Dean Wa...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news