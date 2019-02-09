Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-09 19:35:55 -0600') }} basketball Edit

The Post Game: K-State 70, Baylor 63

Fqgam1q2huiefg7cksy4
Matt Hall • KStateOnline.com
@Matthew_D_Hall
Managing Editor

WACO - Baylor isn't Texas A&M, but stay with me for a minute.Not long ago Kansas State made a trip to College Station shortly after grabbing hold of the Big 12 Conference lead and on the heels of a...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}