Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-02 21:44:57 -0600') }} basketball Edit

The Post Game: K-State 66, Baylor 60

Ak36fd9jhszuoqalypqp
Matt Hall • KStateOnline.com
@Matthew_D_Hall
Managing Editor

It didn't come easy for Kansas State, but the Wildcats got the job done.A 15-point lead wasn't safe against Baylor - arguably the most resilient team in the Big 12 this season. The Bears came all t...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}