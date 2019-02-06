Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-06 00:36:03 -0600') }} basketball Edit

The Post Game: K-State 74, Kansas 67

Gh0rm61ayjc6wm6gleay
Matt Hall • KStateOnline.com
@Matthew_D_Hall
Managing Editor

Do you believe now?Kansas State has been at the top of the Big 12 Conference for nearly three weeks, but few have considered the Wildcats a true contender for the league championship.Now, to be fai...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}