The Post Game: K-State 71, West Virginia 69
Well, that was something.Kansas State found itself in a 21-point hole early in the second half Wednesday night against West Virginia in Bramlage Coliseum. The Wildcats appeared destined to fall to ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news