The Post Game: K-State 74, No. 20 Oklahoma 61
NORMAN, OKLAHOMA - They are who we thought they were?Kansas State may have started Big 12 Conference play slowly, but you'd be hard pressed to find many teams in the league playing better than Bruc...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news