I'm committed to Baylor so I'm also committed to beating Kansas State so I'm going to transition to them. What a great opportunity it is for us to play a team that was ranked up until last week, went to Starkville, beat Mississippi State, played a hard fought game against Oklahoma State on the road and we know it'll be a battle in every sense of the word.

Coach [Chris] Klieman's come in, he's a winner, he's a national championship caliber coach, they're playing great defense right now, one of the top passing defenses and third down defenses in the country, run the football, Skylar Thompson's an elite quarterback that can hurt you with his arm or his feet and he certainly hurt us last year and as you look at their roster, there's guys that we've played against and we know how tough, how physical they'll be, what a challenge it'll be on the road and so we have to play our best football.

Saturday we were able to come away with a win, was a great game, a gritty game, a tough game but it certainly wasn't a dominant game and it had a chance to be that and we didn't do it and so as we sit here now you know we've played four games, my message to our players is very simple, we just have to get better. You know whether we're 4-0 or 0-4 we're not anywhere near where we want to be and so we have to just get better right now, we're playing really hard and we're playing really physical so you see a lot of good things happening, we're sacking the quarterback, we're starting to knock the ball out, we're making big plays in the passing game but there's a level of execution of everybody just kinda doing their job that isn't really happening right now and it showed up in the fourth quarter that game where we let them back into it.

So we're going to get back to the basics this week, if you have a guy man to man just look at the guy, don't look back at the quarterback and try to be a hero. If you're supposed to be in the c gap, be in the c gap, everybody just go out and do their job, our issues are not talent, our issues are not toughness, it's just really the discipline of execution and so that'll come from the coaching staff, it'll come from our veteran players and we have to make it happen.

"You know, it's the same, the ethos of the program is the same, they're tough, they're disciplined, they're physical I mean literally the offensive line other than you know [Dalton] Risner are basically all the same guys you know they're going to run the football, they're gonna play great on special teams, they're playing great defense so it's all the same you know thing but they just do it in different ways you know the defense is different.

I mean Coach Klieman's a defensive man by trade and you know they take away what you do well, they're not afraid to play man I mean one of the stories for this game is you know we haven't really defeated man coverage at the level we want, we had some big plays but play in and play out you know "Are we executing against those coverages?" and they're going to come out and they're going to play man, they're going to get in our face, you know on our defense, their offense, we've gone to kind of a smaller defense you know we've had a lot of fast guys and they're going to line up and they're going to put tight ends and fullbacks.

They have a 6'7 tight end, they got a bunch of big people and they're going to go out there and they're going to pound us and so it'll be a challenge in every sense and so you know we'll just have to get ready and play our best and like I said if everybody does their job at least it gives you a chance to play really well."

"Different X's and O's, they certainly have their own mark on the team. I know, when you're in Year 1, you're building toward what you want to get to, but you resemble what they did, because he has a veteran group. He has a lot of seniors out there playing. So, there's a lot of similarities, but they certainly have their own mark. The biggest thing is they run the ball, they play defense, they're physical, they play great special teams, they don't beat themselves and they have really good quarterback play."

"I was thinking about that, actually, in the game (against Iowa State). I was like, 'Well, this happened last year.' What we're trying to do is we want all of Waco to come to all of our games. We're trying to make them as entertaining as possible. You don't even have to come to the first half, just come to the fourth quarter. No, I have confidence in all of the players. That was my message to myself before the game is trust the players. We threw as many deep balls as I've ever thrown in a game. We threw the ball up and said go get it guys. We went for it on fourth down. We trusted the players to go make the plays, and they did. And we're going to trust them again this week. We just have to be a little bit more disciplined as a coaching staff, as a head coach and as a team to have everyone really focused on the details of do your job and not freelance out there."

"I think it brought back the feelings from maybe Vanderbilt last year. I think Charlie had a lot of confidence, 'Hey, just give me the ball back and I'll take us down there to win.' I think it lets us know that no matter what happens, if we get the ball in the fourth quarter, we'll always have a chance with our offense in two-minute and the defense getting the ball back."

