Now just one day out from the start of the 2018 season, sources have continued to confirm to KSO Thompson will indeed take the first reps.

In Monday night's chat we wrote it had gotten to the point we expected Thompson to be the starter, and Tuesday morning we reported Thompson would be the starter.

For the last two weeks of Off the Record we've suggested Skylar Thompson had closed the gap on Alex Delton in the race to become Kansas State's starting quarterback.

In what was a heated race between Thompson, a sophomore, and the junior Delton we're told the last two weeks proved to be the difference in Thompson's favor and is a big reason why he will see the field first in the season opener Saturday night.

A year ago Thompson completed 61.5 percent of his throws for 689 yards and five scores while making starts against West Virginia, Oklahoma State, Iowa State and UCLA.



K-State won three of those four games, although Delton was a far more significant factor in the Cactus Bowl win over UCLA after replacing an ineffective Thompson.

Thompson also played the majority of second-half snaps in road wins over Kansas and Texas Tech, including a late-game rally in Lubbock to knock off the Red Raiders.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound Thompson had his best performance against the Cowboys, going 10-of-13 for 204 yards and three scores while rushing for another 93 yards and a touchdown in the 45-40 upset win in Stillwater over the 10th-ranked Pokes.

Expect both quarterbacks to play against South Dakota, however, possibly to the point of splitting reps evenly if all goes well for the Wildcats.



