KStateOnline - Three-Point Stance: Freshman standouts, physical force, small QBs

National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell’s Three-Point Stance is here with some true freshmen that just missed the cut for the Freshman 15, a ranking of the most powerful prospects in the 2021 class and a look at the next great short quarterbacks in college football.

Last week, I put out my Farrell Freshman 15, ranking the top true freshmen in college football this season. Even without the Big Ten scheduled to play at the time and the Pac-12 not playing, it was difficult to limit it to 15. Here are some ACC, Big 12 and SEC freshmen who just missed the cut. I will look at the Big Ten as its season gets closer.

LB William Anderson, Alabama — Named a starter already. the former five-star looks like he will have an amazing career at Alabama as a hybrid pass rusher.

DE B.J. Ojulari, LSU — Ojulari is a hybrid similar to Anderson and will make some key plays in the backfield this season as LSU tries to replace K’Lavon Chaisson.

WR Jordan Addison, Pitt — Addison is already one of the most dangerous players on the Pitt offense and just missed the initial cut of 15. He already has 14 catches and a TD in two games.

WR Josh Downs, North Carolina — Give him some time and he will be heavily involved in this offense down the line as an elite slot receiver.

CB Elias Ricks, LSU — Ricks is too talented not to see time this season and could eventually pair with Derek Stingley Jr. as a permanent starter.

DL Alfred Collins, Texas — The massive tackle already has a tackle for a loss and a sack to his credit and he’s showing he’ll be hard to move.

WR Lawrence Arnold, Kansas — It will take a few games, but Arnold should be a big part of this offense despite a tipped pass that led to an interception. He’ll bounce back and Kansas needs him.

WR Jordan Johnson, Notre Dame — He hasn’t emerged yet and Notre Dame is run-heavy, but when the Irish need outside threats he has to be given a chance.

RB Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State — Vaughn already has 12 carries and one catch in one game of action and will be counted on not only in the run game but as a receiver as well.

WR Justin Robinson, Georgia — Marcus Rosemy gets most of the attention but watch out for this guy who has turned heads since he arrived.

DL Jordan Burch, South Carolina — Despite missing some time in practice, Burch is far too talented and versatile to avoid an impact this season. He’s going to see a lot of action.