Three-star LB Dejan Ackerson commits to K-State

Kansas State football dipped into the Sooner State on Friday afternoon to add to their 2026 recruiting class, landing three-star linebacker Dejon Ackerson. Ackerson announced his commitment on his X/Twitter account.

Ackerson chose K-State over multiple in-state programs, notably Oklahoma State and Tulsa. In total, the Putnam City (Okla.) High School standout held eight offers, with Oklahoma, Maryland, and others expressing interest. A three-star linebacker by Rivals.com, Ackerson was ranked the 41st linebacker in the nation and the 8th best player in Oklahoma.

Last season, Ackerson was second in total tackles, recording 71 in 12 games. That included 14 tackles for loss, also ranking second on his team. Ackerson led the team in forced fumbles, forcing three.

Ackerson is K-State's third commitment in the 2026 recruiting class. Texas cornerback Brandon Ford was the first to commit, while Shawnee (Kans.) Mill Valley offensive lineman Lamarcus Barber committed earlier this week.