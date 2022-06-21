Three-star linebacker Collin Dunn picks the Wildcats

Kansas State has landed their second out-of-state prospect for the 2023 class in the form of Tuscaloosa, Alabama linebacker Collin Dunn. He picked the Wildcats over West Virginia and Pittsburgh after his official visit to Manhattan.

In fact, his trip to the western Pennsylvania city was canceled after having his mind made up on Chris Klieman, Joe Klanderman, Steve Stanard and company.

His visit to K-State was recently scheduled and a clear sign that the two sides were prioritizing one another after recent developments. Though, to be clear, it was not his first time in Manhattan.

Dunn had been on campus as recently as April and was in town for a game last October 3.

The three-star rising senior held Power Five offers from the likes of Maryland, the Panthers and the Mountaineers.

Alabama is not a state that is mined often by Kansas State, and a lot of credit goes to scouting analyst Chuck Lillie and linebacker coach Steve Stanard for keeping in constant contact with the linebacker that will likely play the 'Sam' position in the 3-3-5 for the Wildcats.

Stay tuned to KSO for what Dunn's commitment means for Kansas State and a breakdown of his film.