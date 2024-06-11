Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy wide receiver Adonis Moise committed to Kansas State on Tuesday afternoon. The three-star wide receiver announced his decision via his Twitter/X account.

Moise was among K-State's official visitors last weekend, moving up his scheduled visit by two weeks to make the trip to Manhattan. The IMG Academy wide receiver mentioned that the decision allowed him to strengthen his relationship with quarterback commit Dillon Duff .

Moise held offers from multiple top programs, including West Virginia, the first Power 4 school to offer him. The Wildcats offered Moise in late March, with Moise wasting no time turning that offer into an official visit.

Moise has been in direct contact with wide receivers coach Matthew Middleton since the end of his sophomore season and told EMAW Online that he has the best relationship with K-State's wide receivers coach.

"He's been consistent with recruiting," Moise said. "So, I feel like I have the best relationship out of the other coaches that's been recruiting me."