Three things Kansas State need to remain good at in 2024
Last season might have been a minor disappointment for Kansas State, but it wasn't for a lack of a foundation.
Since Chris Klieman has taken over, the Wildcats have established themselves on multiple pillars. Among them are strong offensive line play and a top running game. Those things didn't exactly change last season, even if the four losses were disappointing.
With lofty expectations this season, K-State will need sustained success in multiple areas to compete in the Big 12.
Here are three areas that K-State needs to continue its success from 2023.
1. THE RUNNING GAME
As we previously explained, K-State didn't lose a step in the running game despite the departure of Deuce Vaughn.
DJ Giddens stepped in for Vaughn and quickly established himself as one of the nation's best running backs. Taking 223 carries, Giddens totaled 1,226 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground. The Junction City (Kans.) native also added three receiving touchdowns to his total.
Outside Giddens, the addition of Colorado transfer Dylan Edwards and the dual-threat ability of Avery Johnson means that K-State might even improve on the ground in 2024. That seems borderline insane with the success from a year ago, but there's a chance they can be a top-10 rushing attack next season.
2. TURNOVER MARGIN
There were some costly turnovers from the offensive side of the ball last season, but for the most part, K-State did well with winning the turnover margin across the season. The Wildcats forced close to two turnovers per game last season and allowed less than one per game.
Creating turnovers can be inconsistent, but K-State returning most of their starting secondary is a good sign. It's equally important that players like Desmond Purnell, who has a knack of getting to the ball, return for another season with the Wildcats.
3. THIRD DOWN SUCCESS
Talk to any football coach, and they'll likely agree that third-down success is imperative for team success. Not only does it end drives early, but it can help keep the ball in your offense's hands and allow you to rebuild a lead.
The Wildcats ranked No. 11 in offensive third-down conversion rate, converting on 48% of their third-downs. K-State also succeeded on third downs on defense, allowing a 30.3% conversion rate.
Offensively, K-State's running game should help establish success on third downs. If they retain consistency on the ground, the Wildcats should see fewer third-and-longs, opening up most of the playbook. Defensively, an improved pass rush should benefit them.