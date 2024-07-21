Last season might have been a minor disappointment for Kansas State, but it wasn't for a lack of a foundation. Since Chris Klieman has taken over, the Wildcats have established themselves on multiple pillars. Among them are strong offensive line play and a top running game. Those things didn't exactly change last season, even if the four losses were disappointing. With lofty expectations this season, K-State will need sustained success in multiple areas to compete in the Big 12. Here are three areas that K-State needs to continue its success from 2023.

1. THE RUNNING GAME

As we previously explained, K-State didn't lose a step in the running game despite the departure of Deuce Vaughn. DJ Giddens stepped in for Vaughn and quickly established himself as one of the nation's best running backs. Taking 223 carries, Giddens totaled 1,226 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground. The Junction City (Kans.) native also added three receiving touchdowns to his total. Outside Giddens, the addition of Colorado transfer Dylan Edwards and the dual-threat ability of Avery Johnson means that K-State might even improve on the ground in 2024. That seems borderline insane with the success from a year ago, but there's a chance they can be a top-10 rushing attack next season.

2. TURNOVER MARGIN

There were some costly turnovers from the offensive side of the ball last season, but for the most part, K-State did well with winning the turnover margin across the season. The Wildcats forced close to two turnovers per game last season and allowed less than one per game. Creating turnovers can be inconsistent, but K-State returning most of their starting secondary is a good sign. It's equally important that players like Desmond Purnell, who has a knack of getting to the ball, return for another season with the Wildcats.

3. THIRD DOWN SUCCESS