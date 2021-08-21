 Kansas State Wildcats football DJ Giddens Chabastin Taylor Nick Lenners Jake Rubley Skylar Thompson Will Howard
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-21 18:16:03 -0500') }} football Edit

Thursday Kansas State practice takeaways

DJ Giddens
DJ Giddens (Colin Settle/KSO)
Derek Young and Drew Galloway
Rivals

PLAYING UP

We were able to see Kansas State action recently when the first part of Thursday's practice was open to the media. And the first thing that instantly stood out to us was the involvement of true freshman running back DJ Giddens.

The Junction City native was grabbing some reps with the older plays and was playing up on the side of the meaningful contributors rather than the side that consists of the developmental players.

That probably shouldn't surprise many. He's one of the true freshmen that has received some buzz lately.

INJURY UPDATE

Some notable players that were injured and not practicing on Thursday were Talor Warner, Taylor Poitier, Konner Fox, Jaylen Pickle, Robert Hentz and Ben Sinnott. We do have details to share in terms of what we're hearing on all of them.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}