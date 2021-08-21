Thursday Kansas State practice takeaways

We were able to see Kansas State action recently when the first part of Thursday's practice was open to the media. And the first thing that instantly stood out to us was the involvement of true freshman running back DJ Giddens.

The Junction City native was grabbing some reps with the older plays and was playing up on the side of the meaningful contributors rather than the side that consists of the developmental players.

That probably shouldn't surprise many. He's one of the true freshmen that has received some buzz lately.