Top Kansas State players of 2021

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4x77iP4oOjMO+4j+KDozDvuI/ig6Mw77iP4oOjIHJlYXNvbnMgdG8g 8J+SnCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1lva2llNTA/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFlva2llNTA8L2E+ICZhbXA7IHRoZSBXaWxk Y2F0cyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvS1N0 YXRlV0JCP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jS1N0 YXRlV0JCPC9hPiB4IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFz aHRhZy9CZUtTdGF0ZUdyOD9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+I0JlS1N0YXRlR3I4PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28v a3dUNFFDaGJsVCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2t3VDRRQ2hibFQ8L2E+PC9w PiZtZGFzaDsgSy1TdGF0ZSBXb21lbiYjMzk7cyBCYXNrZXRiYWxsIChAS1N0 YXRlV0JCKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0tTdGF0ZVdC Qi9zdGF0dXMvMTQ3MjY2MDYwMjg3MTAyOTc2Mj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5EZWNlbWJlciAxOSwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3Jp cHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dp ZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+Cjwv ZGl2PgoK

1. AYOKA LEE - CENTER

Ayoka Lee has been dominating ever since she suited up for Kansas State in 2019, but the year 2021 has been extra special for her. Her list of accolades is already lengthy due to her incredible freshman and sophomore seasons. She's off to an even more impressive start in her third year. In both seasons that fall in the year 2021, she has lived on Naismith, Wooden and Lisa Leslie Award Watch Lists. There's a strong chance she wins at least one of those awards at the end of this season, as she ranks tied for third in points per game (23.8 ppg) and tied for 12th in rebounds per game (11.1 rpg) at the national level Lee was named to the all-Big 12 first team last season, as well as all-region honors by the Women's Basketball Coaches Association and an honorable mention distinction by the WBCA. She scored 43 points against Central Arkansas to set a new school recored for points in a single game. Lee also currently owns the K-State school record for career rebound average (10.1 rpg). She became the 44th player in program history to reach 1,000 points. The cherry on top is her academic achievements, where she carries a 4.0 grade point average. Couple that with a path that suggests that she will shatter the record books at Kansas State. Take a bow, Ayoka Lee. You're KSO's 2021 Player of the Year!

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4z77iP4oOjIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vamVy c2V5bWlrZXM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGplcnNleW1pa2VzPC9h PiBOYWlzbWl0aCBXb21lbuKAmXMgQ29sbGVnZSBQbGF5ZXIgb2YgdGhlIFll YXIgV2F0Y2ggTGlzdCBtZW1iZXJzIHJhbmsgdG9wIDEwIG5hdGlvbmFsbHkg aW4gcG9pbnRzIHBlciBnYW1lOjxicj48YnI+LSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1lva2llNTA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFlv a2llNTA8L2E+IDogMjMuOCBwcGc8YnI+LSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NhaXRsaW5DbGFyazIyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBDYWl0bGluQ2xhcmsyMjwvYT4gOiAyMi4wIHBwZzxicj4tIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTmlhQ2xvdWRlbj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5ATmlhQ2xvdWRlbjwvYT4gOiAyMS44IHBwZyA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3QuY28vM3M1ajRiUkZ4aSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzNzNWo0 YlJGeGk8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgVGhlIE5haXNtaXRoIFRyb3BoeSAoQE5h aXNtaXRoVHJvcGh5KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL05h aXNtaXRoVHJvcGh5L3N0YXR1cy8xNDc1OTcwMTA1MjIxNzc5NDYwP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkRlY2VtYmVyIDI4LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2tx dW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdp dHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

2. DEUCE VAUGHN - RUNNING BACK

The 2021 season has been one to remember for K-State running back Deuce Vaughn. He was strongly considered for the top spot and was the most valuable player for the Wildcat offense. The most impressive accolade Vaughn was awarded was the 2021 consensus all-american selection by the NCAA as an all-purpose player. He became just the 11th player in program history to receive such status and the first since Tyler Lockett in 2014. Vaughn also received first team all-american selections from the Associated Press and Sporting News. The American Football Coaches Association, CBS Sports and USA Today all gave him second team all-american honors. He entered the bowl season ranking fifth in the nation in scrimmage yards per game and was one of only two players with 1,000 yards rushing and 400 yard receiving this season. His regular season ended with 1,258 rushing yards on 214 attempts and 471 receiving yards on 47 receptions. His season is still in progress, as he is set to play in the Texas Bowl against LSU on January 4 in Houston. With only 29 receiving yards in the bowl game, Vaughn can become just the fourth player in Big 12 history with 1,000 yards rushing and 500 yards receiving in the same season.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wnZ+u8J2frPCdn67wnZ+tIPCdl5bwnZei8J2XofCdl6bwnZeY8J2X ofCdl6bwnZeo8J2XpiDwnZeU8J2Xn/Cdl58t8J2XlPCdl6DwnZeY8J2XpfCd l5zwnZeW8J2XlPCdl6E6IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v Q19WYXVnaG4yMj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ19WYXVnaG4yMjwv YT48YnI+PGJyPvCfk4QgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1EzaXJvUTVI RVoiPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9RM2lyb1E1SEVaPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3QuY28vZHR4akF6RENJdyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2R0eGpBekRD SXc8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSy1TdGF0ZSBGb290YmFsbCAoQEtTdGF0ZUZC KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0tTdGF0ZUZCL3N0YXR1 cy8xNDcxNTM3NDA1NDYzMzQzMTA5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkRl Y2VtYmVyIDE2LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3lu YyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5q cyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

3. TEJASWIN SHANKAR - HIGH JUMP

Tejaswin Shankar has had an amazing Kansas State track and field career. He's a six-time all-american and five-time Big 12 Champion in the high jump for his career. He received first team all-american high jump honors in 2021 for both indoor and outdoor track and field. He also was a 2021 second team Indoor all-american recipient in the triple jump. Shankar owns the K-State school pentathlon record (an athletic event comprising five different events for each competitor) and also has the Indian national record in both indoor and outdoor high jump. The 2021 season was great for Shankar, but his legacy will be forever remembered by an incredibly impressive overall track & field career in Manhattan.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wn5OIICAyLjI1bSAvIDctNC41MCBmdCDwn5OIPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UZWphc3dpblNoYW5rYXI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QFRlamFzd2luU2hhbmthcjwvYT4gc2V0IHRoZSBuZXcgbWVl dCByZWNvcmQgaW4gdGhlIHBlbnRhdGhsb24gSEogYW5kIHRpZXMgaGlzIHNh bWUgbWFyayBzZXQgYXQgdGhlIDIwMjEgRGVMb3NzIERvZGRzIEludml0YXRp b25hbCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvS1N0 YXRlVEY/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNLU3Rh dGVURjwvYT4geCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL05DQUFU cmFja0ZpZWxkP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBOQ0FBVHJhY2tGaWVs ZDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0NDSjJYd3hsbDQiPnBpYy50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DQ0oyWHd4bGw0PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEstU3RhdGUg VHJhY2sgKEBLU3RhdGVURlhDKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0tTdGF0ZVRGWEMvc3RhdHVzLzE0Njk0MDA1Nzk5MzE4NzMyODQ/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1iZXIgMTAsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9j a3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3Jp cHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

4. ALIYAH CARTER - OUTSIDE HITTER

Aliyah Carter has had a heck of a first two seasons in the purple and white. The 2020 Big 12 Freshman of the Year was a unanimous all-Big 12 first team selection in both 2020 and 2021, and the only Wildcat to ever do so in their freshman and sophomore seasons. She also has received all-region first team honors by the American Volleyball Coaches Association in both seasons. Carter led the Wildcats to the 2021 NCAA tournament for the first time since 2016. Through her two seasons, she is second all-time in kills per set behind only former Kansas State star, Liz Wegner (1998-2001). She also ranks first in that category since they installed rally-scoring in 2001. Carter is on her way to becoming one of the most decorated volleyball players in school history. With only two seasons under her belt, she has plenty of career left to prove herself even further.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5SYXJlZmllZCBhaXIg8J+bqzxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9LU3RhdGVWQj9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0tTdGF0ZVZCPC9hPiB4IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vYWxpeWFoX2NhcnRlcjIyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBhbGl5YWhfY2FydGVyMjI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5j by9HRXdhOW1Cb0tXIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vR0V3YTltQm9LVzwvYT48 L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBLLVN0YXRlIFZvbGxleWJhbGwgKEBLU3RhdGVWQikgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9LU3RhdGVWQi9zdGF0dXMvMTQ3 MzA1NzQxNzQ0OTY4MDg5Nj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5EZWNlbWJl ciAyMCwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNo YXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

5. FELIX ANUDIKE-UZOMAH - DEFENSIVE END

While Deuce Vaughn was the most valuable player on the offense, Felix Anudike-Uzomah was the clear leader on the defense. As only a sophomore, he received 2021 first team all-Big 12 honors from the Associated Press and Big 12 coaches. Anudike-Uzomah finished the regular season ranked first in the nation in forced fumbles with six. He also came in ninth in the nation and second in the Big 12 with 11 sacks. He tied the school record for most sacks in a single game with four of them against TCU. He also notably saved the victory against Texas Tech with an incredible safety where he tackled a Red Raider running back in the end zone while being held by the offensive lineman. Anudike-Uzomah could end up being the most dominant defensive lineman to ever come through Manhattan. He still has at least one more season to wreak havoc before moving on to the NFL.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GZWxpeCBBbnVkaWtlLVV6b21haCBoYWQgaGlzIGV5ZXMgb24gdGhl IHByaXplIHRoaXMgc2Vhc29uIPCfmIg8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0tTdGF0ZUZCP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBLU3RhdGVG QjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1hDdG00QmloUHIiPnBpYy50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9YQ3RtNEJpaFByPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFBGRiBDb2xs ZWdlIEZvb3RiYWxsIChAUEZGX0NvbGxlZ2UpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vUEZGX0NvbGxlZ2Uvc3RhdHVzLzE0NzE4ODAzNjc5OTI4 Mjc5MDc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1iZXIgMTcsIDIwMjE8 L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9w bGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYt OCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

6. JORDAN WICKS - PITCHER

The now professional baseball player, Jordan Wicks, put together a really impressive Wildcat career. The 2019 Big 12 Freshman of the year was named a 2021 third team all-american by the Collegiate Baseball newspaper, as well as named to the all-Big 12 first team. His strikeout total in 2021 led the Big 12, and he set K-State's single-season record. Wicks also set the program's all-time strikeout record with 230 retired batters. He finished the 2021 season 6-3 with a 3.70 ERA and 118 strikeouts. Although his efforts didn't take Kansas State to the postseason in 2021, he still will be remembered as one of the best pitchers in school history. He was selected 21st overall in the 2021 Major League Baseball draft by the Chicago Cubs and currently pitches for their single A affiliate, the South Bend Cubs.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5QdXQgYW5vdGhlciDwn4+GIG9uIHRoZSBzaGVsZiBmb3IgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9qb3JkYW5fd2lja3M5OT9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Aam9yZGFuX3dpY2tzOTk8L2E+IDxicj48YnI+4pq+ 77iPIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ0JOZXdzcGFwZXI/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENCTmV3c3BhcGVyPC9hPiBBbGwtQW1l cmljYSBUaGlyZCBUZWFtIOKavu+4jzxicj48YnI+TW9yZTogPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzgxamw0dDZxSTIiPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby84MWpsNHQ2 cUkyPC9hPjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9L U3RhdGVCU0I/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNL U3RhdGVCU0I8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9mT0NScWRqU2dZ Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vZk9DUnFkalNnWTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBL LVN0YXRlIEJhc2ViYWxsIChAS1N0YXRlQlNCKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0tTdGF0ZUJTQi9zdGF0dXMvMTQwMDQ2MTQ3MzU2Njk3 Mzk2Mz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KdW5lIDMsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9i bG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9y bS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9z Y3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

7. COOPER BEEBE - OFFENSIVE LINEMAN

Like Anudike-Uzomah, offensive left tackle Cooper Beebe was also given first team all-Big 12 honors by the Associated Press. The sophomore is the only underclassman on the AP's first or second team as an offensive lineman. The Kansas City native's efforts cannot go understated. He played out of position the entire 2021schedule and still put together a nationally-recognized season. His natural position is on the interior, but being the most talented in the trenches, they needed him to protect the quarterback's blind side. Great offensive linemen like BJ Finney, Cody Whitehair and Dalton Risner have come and gone, and Beebe is already cementing his legacy alongside those greats, with still at least one more season to play.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4177iP4oOjIENhdHMgbmFtZWQgdG8gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9BUF9Ub3AyNT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQVBf VG9wMjU8L2E+IEFsbC1CaWcgMTIgVGVhbXM8YnI+PGJyPkZpcnN0IFRlYW06 IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vY29vcGVyX2JlZWJlP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBjb29wZXJfYmVlYmU8L2E+LCA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2ZhbnVkaWtlP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkBmYW51ZGlrZTwvYT48YnI+U2Vjb25kIFRlYW06IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ19WYXVnaG4yMj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ19WYXVnaG4yMjwvYT4sPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9MZWVrZm9yNj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATGVla2Zv cjY8L2E+IChBbGwtUHVycG9zZSksIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vcnVzc195ZWFzdDAzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBydXNz X3llYXN0MDM8L2E+PGJyPjxicj7wn5OEIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5j by9WMGR1V0pWalBKIj5odHRwczovL3QuY28vVjBkdVdKVmpQSjwvYT4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzVLMkh1UFZTZkwiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS81SzJIdVBWU2ZMPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEstU3RhdGUgRm9vdGJhbGwg KEBLU3RhdGVGQikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9LU3Rh dGVGQi9zdGF0dXMvMTQ2OTA4MTkyNjMxNzM1MDkyMz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5EZWNlbWJlciA5LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNj cmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20v d2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4K PC9kaXY+Cgo=

8. BROOKELYNN ENTZ - MIDFIELDER

What a K-State soccer career it was for Brookelynn Entz. She joined the team just a season after the program's birth in 2016 and played five years for the Wildcats. With that, she owns a whopping 28 career, season and single-game school records. That includes records for career goals scored (19), career assists (13), total career points (51) and goals in a single-season (7). She has been named to the all-Big 12 team three times throughout her career, including a second team selection by the conference's coaches in 2021. Entz was named all-Big 12 first team in 2020. For a program still in its infancy, Entz will be remembered as a record-holder for years to come and as the foundation of Kansas State soccer.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5PbmNlIGEgV2lsZGNhdC4gQWx3YXlzIGEgV2lsZGNhdC4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0tTdGF0ZVNPQz9zcmM9 aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0tTdGF0ZVNPQzwvYT4g eCBGYW1pbHkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2IzSTRCSThhT2kiPnBp Yy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9iM0k0Qkk4YU9pPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEstU3Rh dGUgU29jY2VyIChAS1N0YXRlU09DKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0tTdGF0ZVNPQy9zdGF0dXMvMTQ1MzkxMjA0MzM5Mjc0OTU3MD9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDI5LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxv Y2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0u dHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2Ny aXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

9. ZACH KOKOSKA - RIGHT FIELDER

Junior Zach Kokoska had a great finish to the 2021 K-State baseball season. He was given all-central region first team honors by the American Baseball Coaches Association and Rawlings, while also being placed on the all-Big 12 second team. His batting average in the Big 12 tournament was an impressive .421 and earned him a spot on the Big 12 Championship all-tournament Team. Kokoska finished the season with an impressive .445 on base percentage as Kansas State's designated hitter. He earned the second-longest on-base streak by a Wildcat in the Big 12 era, with a 41-game streak spanning from February to May. He was drafted in the 10th round of the MLB draft by the Colorado Rockies and currently resides on their single-A affiliate.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5HaW1tZSDinIzvuI8gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9BQkNBMTk0NT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQUJDQTE5NDU8L2E+ IC8gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SYXdsaW5nc1Nwb3J0 cz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AUmF3bGluZ3NTcG9ydHM8L2E+ICBB bGwtUmVnaW9uIHNlbGVjdGlvbnMuPGJyPjxicj5AWmFjaEtva29za2Eg4p6h 77iPIEZpcnN0IFRlYW08YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2pv cmRhbl93aWNrczk5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBqb3JkYW5fd2lj a3M5OTwvYT4g4p6h77iPIFNlY29uZCBUZWFtPGJyPjxicj5Nb3JlOiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vRjFmYXlTNlFxVCI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0Yx ZmF5UzZRcVQ8L2E+PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNo dGFnL0tTdGF0ZUJTQj9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+I0tTdGF0ZUJTQjwvYT4geCBFTUFXIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5j by9kdTl3bjM3N3JHIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vZHU5d24zNzdyRzwvYT48 L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBLLVN0YXRlIEJhc2ViYWxsIChAS1N0YXRlQlNCKSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0tTdGF0ZUJTQi9zdGF0dXMvMTQw NTI1MTc2NTA5MjcyMDY0OT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KdW5lIDE2 LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNl dD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

10. NIJEL PACK - POINT GUARD

Some would say Nijel Pack was snubbed from an all-Big 12 freshman team honor, but the poor overall team effort in the 2020-21 season may have kept him from that recognition. What he did do though was prove right away that he was the most valuable offensive weapon when he ranked first or second on the team in most offensive categories as a freshman. Pack was the first frosh to lead the Wildcats in scoring since Marcus Foster did so in 2013-14, and the only other freshman to do it outside of those two was Michael Beasley in 2007-08. Along with Cade Cunningham of Oklahoma State and Mike Miles of TCU, Pack was just one of three true freshmen to rank in the Big 12's Top 20 in scoring for the 2020-21 season. He completed his freshman year by being in the top 10 of nine freshman categories in school history, which included being second in three-point field goals made and third in three-point field goal percentage. His 40.5 percent shooting from beyond the arc in 2020-2021 also ranked second in the league, overall. It didn't lead to many wins or accolades, but Pack will always be remembered for one of the best freshman seasons in K-State history. He has continued as one of the best, if not the best, offensive weapon thus far in the 2021-22 season.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wnZG18J2SivCdkovwnZKG8J2SjSDwnZG38J2SgvCdkoTwnZKMLCBr ZWVwIHVwIHRoZSBncmVhdCB3b3JrIHRoaXMgc2Vhc29uISA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvJUYwJTlEJTkxJUIwJUYwJTlE JTkyJThGJUYwJTlEJTkyJTg1JUYwJTlEJTkyJTlBJUYwJTlEJTkxJUFGJUYw JTlEJTkyJTg2JUYwJTlEJTkyJTgyJUYwJTlEJTkyJTk1JUYwJTlEJTkxJUE4 JUYwJTlEJTkyJThEJUYwJTlEJTkyJTk2JUYwJTlEJTkyJThFP3NyYz1oYXNo JmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4j8J2RsPCdko/wnZKF8J2SmvCd ka/wnZKG8J2SgvCdkpXwnZGo8J2SjfCdkpbwnZKOPC9hPiA8YnI+PGJyPlB0 cyAx77iP4oOjNO+4j+KDoy4577iP4oOjPGJyPkZHJSA077iP4oOjOO+4j+KD oy4177iP4oOjIDxicj5SZWIgM++4j+KDoy4077iP4oOjPGJyPkFzdCAy77iP 4oOjLjTvuI/ig6M8YnI+M++4j+KDo1B0JSA077iP4oOjM++4j+KDoyUgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9OaWplbFBhY2syND9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATmlqZWxQYWNrMjQ8L2E+IEkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnLyVGMCU5RCU5MSVCMCVGMCU5RCU5 MiU4RiVGMCU5RCU5MiU4NSVGMCU5RCU5MiU5QSVGMCU5RCU5MSVBRiVGMCU5 RCU5MiU4NiVGMCU5RCU5MiU4MiVGMCU5RCU5MiU5NSVGMCU5RCU5MSVBRCVG MCU5RCU5MiU4MiVGMCU5RCU5MiU4RSVGMCU5RCU5MiU4QSVGMCU5RCU5MiU4 RCVGMCU5RCU5MiU5QT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+I/CdkbDwnZKP8J2ShfCdkprwnZGv8J2ShvCdkoLwnZKV8J2RrfCdkoLw nZKO8J2SivCdko3wnZKaPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vY25J TXZwOXRGcyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2NuSU12cDl0RnM8L2E+PC9wPiZt ZGFzaDsgSW5keSBIZWF0IC0gR3ltIFJhdHMgKEBpbmR5aGVhdGd5bXJhdHMp IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaW5keWhlYXRneW1yYXRz L3N0YXR1cy8xNDc1NjE4MDU1OTMzODk4NzU1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkRlY2VtYmVyIDI4LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlw dCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lk Z2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9k aXY+Cgo=