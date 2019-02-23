Topeka ATH Da'Vonshai Harden on K-State offer
Stressing how important the state of Kansas, the Kansas City metro and state of Missouri is to Kansas State’s recruiting efforts isn’t just a tag line for K-State head coach Chris Klieman. He’s put...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news