CHRIS KLIEMAN, HEAD COACH

Opening Statement…

“Good afternoon everybody. (It) was obviously a really exciting day on Saturday. (We) got the guys together for the first time yesterday and kind of reviewed and talked about the game, a lot of the positive things. We talked about some of the things we need to continue to improve upon. We really flipped the page pretty quickly because we have a big game this week against KU. They’re playing really well and with a lot of confidence. I thought our guys had a really good practice yesterday; it was our first workout since the game. We got through the game relatively good from a health standpoint other than Eric Gallon, who will be lost to the season with a knee injury. It was unfortunate that we lost Eric because he was playing well and increasing his role. Our thoughts are with Eric moving forward.”

On paying attention on the process…

“You hope that the process is beginning to be ingrained into those guys, but you’re always reminding them about why we’ve had success. I think success is defined by each day just getting better and not worrying about Saturday. We can’t worry about Saturday today or on Thursday. We have to handle it each day. That’s kind of been the whole message throughout the entire season. Even when we had a couple losses in a row, I felt we were improving as a football team. That’s all you can ask for is just continuing to get better on a daily basis.”

On the importance of the Sunflower Showdown…

“I know it’s a big game, obviously, with the Governor’s Cup, the trophy game and those things, and I think those things are neat. They’re part of college football, the rivalries. I think those are great. But once again, we can’t get caught up in all that. We have to get caught up with making sure that we come up with great game plans this week and that the guys understand the details of the plan, don’t get ahead of ourselves and make sure we have a great week of prep.”

On recruiting implications of the Sunflower Showdown…

“I think all of our games in the Big 12, because of proximity with all the recruiting areas, have an impact, without question. This one’s really no different. They recruit a lot of the same areas, whether it is local or out of state as we do. So, every week it’s impactful.”

On the status of Jordon Brown…

“He didn’t practice yesterday, but we envision him practicing some today and should be ready to roll full speed by Wednesday.”

On how to prepare for Kansas’ offense with a new coordinator and if he sets aside the other games...

“Well, I don’t think you set them totally aside. Yes, you have to see how it’s differently called in those last two games, without question, but they’ve also had a lot of the same formations, probably a lot of the same terminology for a number of weeks. So, we have to look at the whole body and then maybe focus in - Scottie (Hazelton) would - on how it’s called. Maybe it’s a little different. We’re just kind of digging into that. I know this - the level of confidence that those guys are playing with, obviously they bought in quickly to the change. I think the quarterback, (Carter) Stanley, and all the skill kids are playing really, really well and playing with a lot of confidence.”

On if they’ve faced an offense like Kansas’...

“Probably not. Everybody is unique in their own way in the offenses that we have played. Everybody knows there’s tremendous offenses in this league. I think KU’s just really solid in their balance right now. They get into a lot more personnel groups than a lot of the Big 12 teams we’ve played so far. They can pack it in with a couple of tight ends and a couple wide receivers, or they can spread you out in four-wide. Obviously, the running back (Pooka Williams) can do so many things in and out of the back field, and they hand him jet sweeps and stuff. I know they’re continuing to put more of their offense in. So, I think we’ll see some unique things or different things that we haven’t seen so far this year. (I’m) really impressed with their offense right now.”

On how he has handled rivalry games in the past…

“Well, the kids knew about them. The players did, that’s the biggest thing. You always try to focus on that game, the next one on the schedule. If it’s the rivalry game, great. I’ve been told by a number of people - I’ll give you the name - Gus Bradley. Gus played at North Dakota State and Gus has been a long-time coach in the NFL. He always told me, ‘Don’t put too much emphasis on one game, because what are you going to do the other 10 weeks of the year?’ Or 11 weeks of the year? Or, for him, 15 or 16 (weeks). So, it is important, I’m not downplaying that, but you better just attack each day and attack what we have in front of us, which is to try to learn the game plan each day.”

On the importance of limiting turnovers…

“Turnovers are, obviously, really important and we’ve been fortunate that Skylar (Thompson) has done a really good job taking care of the football. Explosive plays are another big factor. We were a little bit more even this week. Even though Oklahoma had a number of explosive plays, we had a number of them ourselves. The field position and time of possession game - to a lot of people it’s not important, (but) to our whole offense it is because of us methodically moving the football down and being able to run the football with a degree of success. It takes time off the clock and keeps a prolific offense off the field.”

On the play of Skylar Thompson the last couple weeks…

“Just comfort level, continuing to learn more about the offense, continuing to have conversations with Coach (Courtney) Mess (Messingham) and Coach (Collin) Klein about the things that they’re seeing, the things that he’s seeing. I’ve asked him to have more input on the things that he’s watching during the week of things that he really likes. Mess is really good about, ‘Hey, I want to know what you would like on 3rd and medium. I’d like to know what you like on a 1st and 10 in the play-action game. What are things that you see because you’re out there. You’re the one that’s going through it on a play-by-play basis.’ So, I just think he’s continuing to get more comfortable, and we’re talking about seven games into this tenure that he has in our offense.”

On his first impression of Skylar Thompson and what made him think they could work well together…

“One, he’s a great competitor. He wants to be great. He wants to be challenged. He’s a football junkie. He loves the nuances, the X’s and O’s and those things. He works extremely hard at his craft, whether that’s mentally or physically, he works extremely hard. I’m glad it paid off for him on Saturday. I know he feels he can continue to get better.”

On finding a rhythm for the offense…

“Running the football, obviously, is the big key and us not having negative plays. We did not have as many minus-2, minus-3 plays where you get into a 2nd and extra long, or you have a good, then on second down you have a poor play and you’re back to 3rd and long . We were pretty good on 3rd and medium-to-long last week. That’s a testament to Skylar (Thompson) seeing the field so well. We were able to open up some things in the passing game simply because we were able to rush the football. That’s paramount to our success in the offense we’re running. Whether it’s inside run, which we were able to pop a few, as well as the perimeter run.”

On if they have asked any positions to do something incredibly different than the previous staff...

“No idea from the previous staff. All of our guys, we talk all the time on Sundays when we come back in after a win after or a loss, ‘What more we can get out of each position?’ We go around the room of who’s guys played really well, who’s guys are coming along that are understanding our schemes better, who’s playing faster. That’s the thing that we kept harping on this week is, we’re learning more about the systems. Is it perfect? No it’s not. It’s a long ways away, but we’re playing faster. I thought that’s what I’ve seen, big picture, over the last three weeks is we’re playing faster, not only in practice, but now it’s translating over to some Saturdays too.”

On if the players were focused for this week yesterday or still thinking about the win…

“A little bit of both. (We) had a meeting with the captains, and they were moved on. It was a great, great victory, but they were moved on. I know that they echoed a lot of that in the locker room. We always have a team meeting on Monday, go through some of our awards, and then flip the page and say, ‘Ok, here’s this week’s goals and objectives of what we need to do to be successful. Now let’s go execute on Monday. Let’s learn the small details on Monday so that we can hone in Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.’ Like I said, I thought we had a really focused group out there yesterday. (It) probably helped that there was some snow in the air and it was a cool night, but it wasn’t windy, so it was actually pretty pleasant out there. Some of the guys probably hadn’t ever seen snow. I don’t think Josh Youngblood had seen much snow before in the past. It was a good practice and the guys focused on the new game plan, because each week we have to come up with some new things, offensively and defensively, to give our guys a chance to be successful.”

On the Oklahoma game will be a turning point for the offensive line…

“I hope so. I know we have a lot of good football players there. You guys know we have a lot of good football players there, but I also caution our guys just like I do every week. What you did in the previous game has no bearing on the next game. You can’t compare scores, and you can’t say, ‘Well, we ran the football well this week. That means we’re going to next week.’ It doesn’t work that way. This game is too hard. There’s too good of coaches. There’s too good of players. Each week is a brand new week in this league.”

On if he has crossed paths much with Kansas head coach Les Miles…

“None other than when he was hired at KU and I was hired here, we had a couple interactions at some different functions that we were at. I had good conversations, although quick, I had good conversations. (I) obviously have tons of respect for Les in the profession with his longevity and how well he’s done and his sustained success. I think all of us can see what he’s done in a short period of time at the University of Kansas which has been really productive and really good.”

On the passing ability of Kansas quarterback Carter Stanley…

“One, is he’s got a grasp of the offense. You can tell in the last two weeks he’s understood a lot of things really well and the ball comes out on time. I’ve seen Texas try to pressure him. He knows where he’s going with the football, the pressure doesn’t get there because he knows how to get the ball out. He sees coverages really well. He sees match ups really well. I think he throws the deep ball extremely well, and we’ve seen that against a lot of people where there’s people right on guys. They’re electric at wide receiver, now. They have some great players at wide receiver. It’s not just, ‘Well, you have to stop just one guy.’ There’s a bunch of guys that can beat you at wide receiver. He’s distributing the ball to all of them. As you watch him, especially early in the season and then as he’s come on late in the season, I think he has a real good connection with a number of guys at receiver, and he is throwing the ball well.”

On what the Kansas game means for Jax Dineen…

“We were happy to get Jax in the recruiting process. We thought he had a chance to help us as a true freshman. He’s done a nice job. He played a little bit more last week, and we continue to get him more and more involved in the plan. I'm know that it was probably not easy for the Dineen family to see somebody go to Manhattan. But, in the same respect, Jax loves it here He’s a great fit here, and he has a lot of good buddies here. He’s embraced being a Wildcat, and he loves being a Wildcat. I’m excited to see him, not only this week, but as he continues on his career.”

On Kansas’ defensive front seven…

“They have a bunch of them. I like their front seven. They have a bunch of veterans on the defensive line. They’re long. They’re really athletic. They cover ground. They’re strong, and they get off blocks. For us to focus on one guy, I think they have a bunch of guys who are really good up there.”

On how pleased he’s been with Offensive Coordinator Courtney Messingham…

“I’ve been around Mess my whole life. I just love the guy because he’s a competitor, and he’s a great play caller. I’ve seen it, not just in the last three years, but I’ve followed his career when I wasn’t with him. He doesn't ride the roller coaster. He has a plan. He sticks to the plan. He’s really good in the staff room because he wants input from all coaches, and not a lot of guys will really take that. Sometime they ask for the input, will he use it? I was, obviously, really happy for Mess because once we had some things going in the run game, it’s a lot easier to call plays. If you can run the football, it opens a lot of things up. If you struggle to run the football, a lot of people could call it, and it just doesn’t work if you can’t find a way to get the run game going.”

On if Khalid Duke replaces Eric Gallon on the third down jet package…

“We have to look at that and see. That was a significant role based on trying to find a guy that we could spy Jalen Hurts. Whether it was Eric or Khalid, they can both play a little bit until (Eric) got hurt. I think each week will be a little bit different. We’re not to the third-down stuff yet with our game planning, so we’ll see how that goes as the week goes on.”

On the emphasis on performing well on special teams…

“I think you always have to place great emphasis on special teams. It’s the same thing with anything else - you can’t put too much emphasis on it one week. You better have a sustained amount of excellence on teams. In all of our wins, special teams have been a big, big factor. This past week, we get the fumble recovery on the pooch kick. Devin Anctil has a couple of big-time punts against. Blake (Lynch) was on point. We made some takes against a great returner. This week’s no different. We have to be able to flip the field position with our kicker and punter, and we need to find a way to make an explosive play on returns, especially to get a short field for our offense. I think that’s critical.”

On a three-running back formation and its effectiveness in the offense…

“(It) always has been a part of this offense, dating back to our time at NDSU. It’s obviously more effective when we had Jordon (Brown) because now you have Jordon, James (Gilbert) and Harry (Trotter) that are experienced, older guys. When you can have three tailbacks back there, you don’t know which way it’s going. We’re scratching the surface on a lot of things that we can do out of that formation. Does it mean it’s a big part of this game plan? I don’t know. You’ll have to talk to Coach (Courtney) Mess (Messingham) on Thursday. We look at things and see if it’s a fit, and if it is, we’ll roll some things out with it. We haven’t seen it every week. We’ve seen it some weeks, and part of that has been, obviously, the injury factor to Jordon.”

On Harry Trotter’s impact in the run game despite limited carries…

“Harry is a team guy and wants to do anything he can to help us win. When Jordon (Brown) came back, that was going to limit some of his opportunities, but he didn’t care. He just wanted to play and win. We’re trying to incorporate him into a few more special teams because he’s a really good football player. He’s a team guy. I told the guys, that’s why we won the game and that’s why we’re having some success. It’s all about the name on the front of the jersey. It’s all about the team. It’s all about us embracing the offense, defense, special teams, and our scout team was really good last week. Our offensive and defensive scouts gave us a great look, and that’s hard to do when you’re not in the mix. I think Harry is a great representation of, ‘Hey, if this is my role, I’m going to own the role. I’m going to embrace the role, and I’m going to dominate the role.’ So, I hope a lot of the young guys can learn from a Harry Trotter.”

On the Oklahoma win impacting recruiting…

“I think it’s still a body of work. I don’t want it to be one game. Obviously, that game was a big game and a big win, but it’s still your overall body of work.”

On if there were any lessons learned from a big win earlier this year at Mississippi State...

“Part of it was a bye week, too, in there. We’ve talked about the rhythm of playing football. It’s something we visited about with the captains. Do you learn something about that? Do you learn something after losing a couple in a row? You’re never as bad as you think you are. You’re probably never as good as you think you are, either. Once again, it kind of goes back full circle to the first conversation we’re having here - you better attack each day in your preparation, because if you don’t prepare Monday through Friday, you don’t have an opportunity to be successful Saturday.”

On what he liked from the defense in the win over Oklahoma…

“That we limited them to field goals. You’re not going to stop that offense. That offense is phenomenal. I think we had a great third quarter. They only had a couple possessions and didn’t do much in the third quarter. So that was really key, but the other things were first drive, limiting them to three. A couple other times, limiting them to a field goal. That was really important. We played better on defense. We know we have to continue to play better for us to be successful, but I know the guys are seeing it as they watch film over the last few weeks that we are getting better, but we still have a long way to go to get where we want to be on defense.”