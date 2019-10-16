K-STATE HEAD COACH BRUCE WEBER



On how the team is doing…

“You know, I think if you talk to any coach in the country, they’ll probably say “we have really good days and we have some really bad days.” Ahead of time, one of my keys is that we have to have consistency and we’ve got to have dependability. We knew last year, the guys we had back and who was going to be there every day and that’s what you really talked about, consistency, efficiency, and dependability with those guys. And you’ve got experienced guys back that have played, five guys that played good minutes in the Elite Eight and a Big 12 Championship team. But now, as everyone knows, their roles are different and now, can they be consistent and can they be dependable and that’s the key, I think, for our season. They work very hard, I would say out of, this is 15 today, out of 15 there was probably one where you were really disappointed that they just didn’t have the energy but that’s expected, that’s everybody and it’s a long stretch and this middle part, until we get to that first exhibition, probably is the toughest stretch. The first 10 you’re excited, you’ve got to get going, then it’s kinda “the dog days” in the middle, and then obviously you get two exhibitions and a game right around the corner. So it helps you kind of get refreshed and ready for that. I’ve been pleased with the guys. I really believe that the older guys have set a great example, good leadership and help create a culture of effort and they’ve had those other guys playing their butts off which is really important for continuing to make progress and keep the culture that we’ve developed.”

On what he needs from Makol Mawien from a production standpoint…

“I think that efficiency is very important because you just kind of alluded to it with those stats (scoring was up, rebounds were up, turnovers were up, field goal percent was down, blocks were down from the previous season) and it’s something that we brought up with him. Obviously, with the turnovers, some of it was that he got double teamed because people knew him a little more and he didn’t deal with that very well. He wanted to do more himself, which now he put himself in some binds. For him, it’s that fine line of figuring out when to go and when not to go and he’s got to really work on getting open shots because he can shoot, his field goal percentage history is evident of that and if we can get him to figure out how to get open shots, he’ll make them. But the other part to me is just, you know, the best game was the last game last year, when he had to, he got a double-double and that rebounding has got to be there. He can make a name for himself if he goes and he blocks shots, rebounds, things that no one else likes to do, but if he can do those things, it’s going to help him and it’s going to help us.”

On the upside of DaJuan Gordon…

“He’s got to get stronger and he knows it. Barry Brown was very motivated when he got here and got after it every day. DaJuan’s got that same mold, he loves it and he texts me in the middle of the night, “What about this?” He’ll send me videos of plays from practice, “What should I have done?” But the strength, the physicality, he’s going to have to endure that. He’s going to really have to do a good job taking care of his body so that he can be productive not only here, but at the end of the season. He does some of those intangibles, you know, tip dunks, steals, all those little things he just does those instinctively and it’s something you can’t teach so if he’s going to do those things, he’s got to keep his body, he’s got to get stronger and he can’t get tired. He’s gone through that already, if you talk to him, I’m sure he’ll tell you that this is hard and he’s got to adjust to it and he’s got to keep making progress with that part of it.”

On what he has planned for the starting 4 and the 5 behind Mawien…

“I think probably the nicest surprise, and I think I believe I told you guys this summer, Levi (Stockard) had made really nice strides. Then he got hurt, he sat for about a month or so, then it took him a little while but this last stretch of practice, he’s done a lot of really nice things. We just looked at it, he’s our leading rebounder in the last two weeks, he’s our second leading scorer in practice in the last week so he’s done a lot of really nice things for us. So that gives you a little hope, a little more depth, whether you play two bigs at times with Mak and him, or that gives you a backup at the five if you start Mak at that five. The two young guys play their butts off, they’re not perfect by any means, I think they complement each other, each one of them has their own strength in Antonio (Gordon) and Montavious (Murphy) so they’re going to get some minutes, there’s no doubt, and we might have to grow a little bit and learn and have some setbacks because they are young. And then at other times we can go small ball. We’ve had a bunch of the NBA people come through and I was talking to the Clippers last week and asking about Rodney (McGruder) and when you look at their roster it’s very guard heavy and wing heavy and they just said we’re going small ball. We’re playing (Kawhi) Leonard and (Paul) George at the three and four. And then we’ve got the others, our one and twos. And then we’re gonna play one big. That’s the way basketball is now. Now, can our guys, can we do a good job with that and use that at times to give us a different weapon and a different strength.”

On whether David Sloan is in a position to start at point guard…

“I don’t know, I think he’s got the ability, he started to make some strides, he’s someone who sat out the whole summer. He’s had to catch up physically, conditioning-wise, defensively is his biggest setback but he’s a great passer which, you know, a lot of stats aren’t transferrable from high school to college or from junior college, but one thing that usually is is assists and rebounds. He’s lead the nation in assists, he passes the ball, a little forces it sometimes, we’ve had too many turnovers, but he’s probably one of our leading assist guys in this first stretch, got to get better on defense, but there’s a chance that he gets another look. He’s going to play, there’s no doubt, but you can play him and Cartier (Diarra), X (Sneed), he could come off the bench, just a lot of different looks and the thing that we like, and we talked about as a staff this morning, when we move the basketball, we can score. And we’ve got some guys that are willing passers so that’s been really positive in this early stretch of practice.”

On Cartier Diarra improving as a scorer…

“One of the NBA guys said yesterday “Who’s going to score for you?” and he’s got to. He’s capable, and to me it’s just consistent. He’s had his days, he doesn’t practice for four weeks, we put him in at Iowa State and what’d he get? He had 15 or 16 points in the Big 12 tournament. So he’s capable of it, now it’s, can he do it consistently and he’s going to have to, if we’re going to be successful it’s got to be 12 to 16 every day and then he can have his big games in that stretch. But he’s capable of scoring in a lot of ways, he’s just got to learn not to try to go every time and rely on his teammates. Sometimes he’s got to create, sometimes it’s got to be for others, sometimes it’s got to be for himself. I’ve been really happy with his progress the last, I would say seven or eight days. He was overdoing it early, trying to do too much and now I think he’s figured out, I’ve got other guys that I can pass it, I can create for them. It’s hard to stay in front of him and we can use that in a lot of different ways.”

On Xavier Sneed becoming a more vocal leader...

“He has, he really has. I think he’s starting to feel more comfortable with himself. He realized that he has to do it. It has not been an easy spring, summer, fall for him. There’s a lot of, and I think that I talked to you guys before this summer, the stress, the pressure that he went through going through all of the workouts, making that decision, you could see that he was mentally drained when he got here at the start of summer but even now, it’s hard for seniors, this is it and I keep emphasizing it to all of our guys, especially the older guys, worry about today. Worry about what you can control today, the process. You can’t worry about the future, you don’t know what’s going to happen and I want him to smile, I want him to be happy. If he’s happy, talking, enjoying it then, you know, I think he can be a very good player, one of the better players in the league.”

On the pressure on DaJuan Gordon…

“I hope he doesn’t have pressure. His pressure comes from within, he’s so driven. What I talked about before, this is a dude who’s sending me video as a freshman from workouts and practice. He wants to do well, he comes in the office, we’re trying to get him consistently after class to come eat because he’s not a great eater, he just never had that opportunity. He’s driven. I would say consistently giving us 20-22 minutes where he’s going to be a stat filler. He’s going to have steals, he’s going to have deflections, he’s going to have rebounds. Probably the thing he’s made the most strides in is his 3-point shooting. I think he might be our leading 3-point shooter in our practices percentage wise. Now, he isn’t shooting as many as some of the other guys but he’s been pretty good and consistent. So be a stat stuffer, do all of those things. Go three for four from the field, one of them’s a tip in dunk, one’s a layup, and then you make a three and if he can do all of those things it’s going to help us.”

On the change since he’s started in AAU and high school..

“Well it’s changed drastically in my 40 years and when I started, it’s hard for young guys to imagine, there was no AAU. And the young guys that grew up in it, played in it, now they’re recruiting to it, that’s all they know. I think that the NCAA this summer, the goal was to start making a little bit of change to go back with the academies, with the high school events in the summer. I was surprised, I was on a teleconference with a group of coaches, NABC, our coaches association did some teleconference just to get feedback from the summer. I was surprised how much the young guys liked the high school events because they were the ones that were fighting it and even my guys, they were like “why are we doing this coach?” And then “it’s pretty cool to see other high school teams and see their coaches and all that, it was a really good weekend coach.” So I think that was positive. Obviously, with AAU, the mass numbers, you can see a lot of people, see them against better players, I hope we can get a little mixture of both, I think that’s the goal of the NCAA. The academy, they got a lot of negative publicity because they didn’t get the top players and hopefully we can work with AAU, hopefully we can work with the shoe companies and Academies could be a very positive thing because we had college coaches, Tim Miles and Steve Lavin and Gary Waters and all these guys working as division two head coaches and that coaching, and the influence, the knowledge and wisdom that they can give these kids I think can be very helpful. Change is hard and it’s not just going to come over night. I know the NCAA is committed to a three or four year plan to see if these things can be more valuable and help us with recruiting and help the state of the game also, I think it’s really important and obviously the influence of certain elements of the game that cause predicaments in recruiting.”



