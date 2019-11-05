CHRIS KLIEMAN, HEAD COACH

Opening statement…

“Good afternoon everybody. (I was) excited about our win on Saturday. Looking back at the film and discussing it with our coaches and players, there were a couple of key things. We were able to rush the football and stop the run from KU. That was, obviously, really critical to win that, and that carried in the time of possession. To be able to hold the football for 38 minutes to their 22, with a prolific offense, really helped us. The third downs, for us to be able to convert - I think we were maybe 11-of-17 and they were 2-of-10 - it kind of all translates back to that time of possession. (I’m) really happy for the seniors, happy for the leaders of our team to go in there and - for a team that was playing exceptionally well - to be able to shut them down offensively, and then to be able to chew up the clock and really rush the football, it was a big win for us. We got back to work on Monday on Texas, and we know we have a really great opponent. Going down to Texas will be a fun environment, but I know our guys are excited about the challenge.”

On how he would describe the climb throughout the season...

“I just think our guys are getting better as the weeks have gone on. That’s what we talked about even back in here when we were in September is we really believe the longer they’re in these systems, offensively and defensively - our players as well as our coaches knowing our personnel - that we’re going to continue to improve. Now it’s just kind of the next game up. It’s another big game. There’s no easy games. This one’s going to be really difficult against Texas that’s coming off an open week.”

On K-State and his own teams historically having success in November…

“I think it’s focus. I think it's great leadership by your players, for starters, and, obviously, the coaches doing a really good job with their positions. I really believe it’s leadership, I do, with the players, especially with the younger players in a long season, keeping them accountable, keeping them focused on the task at hand. It’s not easy to win games, period. As you get late in the season, you get beat up a lot, and you hope all those extra reps you’ve had with those younger guys are starting to pay off because a lot of those guys are starting to get a chance to play now.”

On the running game last week without Jordon Brown and James Gilbert…

“It’s a credit to the guys like Harry (Trotter), Tyler (Burns), Joe (Ervin) and Skylar (Thompson) that they were able to rise up and have really good games. You put more on the offensive line and tight ends and fullbacks to, ‘Hey you guys really have to step it up because we don’t have two really good running backs.’ We’ve said all along that have a stable of guys that we think are pretty capable. Not having those two guys, who have had really good years for us, obviously, Jordon hasn’t played as much, but James has had an exceptional year. Everyone saw against Oklahoma how good Jordon can be when he’s healthy. I think it gives confidence to our offense in general that the schemes are good and if you just staying the course and getting those reps, you’re going to have an opportunity to make some plays. I was really impressed with Harry. I thought he played well.”

On cleaning up penalties…

“The simple thing is some of the unsportsmanlike penalties we just can’t have. Those are things I know it’s the heat of the moment, I know it’s a rivalry game, there was a lot of talk back and forth, but we just have to move on from those. We have to be smarter because we don’t want to lose field position. We did that a couple of times. Holding penalties, I think some of those are technique things that we talked about, especially offensively, whether it’s a wide receiver or an O-lineman, just keeping our hands inside. It’s an emphasis we need to put forth because we can’t have as many penalties as we have had.”

On the importance of Johnathan Durham on defense…

“Johnathan has been really big for us. He plays multiple positions. J-Mac (Jahron McPherson) has been our starter there, but JD plays an awful lot of snaps for us, played a bunch of special teams for us. He’s a senior, he’s one of those leaders that you’re always counting on. He’s playing really well. His snaps - last week I think he was probably around 25 or 30. When he and J-Mac both play and both can give each other a rest, I think they both benefit from it.”

On what factors go into the amount of times quarterback Skylar Thompson runs...

“Those are things we look at, absolutely. A number of those were designed runs, but there were several of them where, you play man coverage - which is what KU did most of the game against us - and nobody’s open, that’s sometimes the thing that is open is the quarterback scramble. I thought he did a really nice job of moving the chains and made a couple of nice plays in the red zone to keep drives alive or to score. We’re really conscious of it because we don't want him to take those kind of extra shots if he can help it.”

On the Nick Kaltmayer unnecessary roughness penalty…

“When I saw it, he didn’t hear a whistle and he kept playing. So, I’ve seen a lot of that and it’s not called. We’ll visit with Nick and maybe he could have done something differently, but still, I don’t want to take aggressiveness out of a guy either.”

On having conversations with freshmen who are closed to four games played…

“There’s some that we’ve already kind of made that determination that we are going to redshirt. There are still guys that have multiple games left that, just based on injuries, will they be able to help us. Joe Ervin was a great example last week, and I think Joe might be right at four (games) right now, and he had to play last week. I can’t really say this week because we still are learning more about Jordon (Brown), learning more about James (Gilbert) and their availability. Jordon practiced a bit yesterday. James was out there but didn’t do as much, but they’re hopeful that they can both do more today and tomorrow.”

On if Tyler Burns enters more into the running back rotation…

“Absolutely. I was really excited for Tyler. Tyler’s a really hard-nosed, physical football player that just needed an opportunity. We talked about that in our team meeting as far as when you have an opportunity, make the most of it, and Tyler Burns definitely made the most of it. We have to find some situations where we can get him the football and get him into the game. He’s really good in pass protection, (he) runs between the tackles exceptionally well. The thing that I was so impressed with Tyler is he was one of our special teams players of the game. He’s an unselfish guy and made some tackles on kickoff and punt, and (he) is playing really well. I know that that success that he had will give him some more confidence as a running back.”

On if the offense hitting a stride at the right time...

“I hope so. Every opponent is different, every scheme that we face is a little bit different. Now, I’m assuming people will put a few more guys in the box to try to slow down the run. So, hopefully some of the play action or some of our five-step or quick game opens up. It just happened to be that I thought KU played some man coverage and played it a little bit softer, and we were able to hit some of those creases. Plus, I think Mess (Courtney Messingham) had a really good game plan of hitting some outside runs, and some inside runs, a lot of misdirection, a lot of what we would call our gap scheme stuff. So, I hope we continue to improve, but each week is going to be a bit different. Aare we going to rush for 300-plus yards again? (It’s) probably not likely. You’d like to, but it’s just not likely. So, we have to be able to really have some good balance and throw the football well.”

On the offensive line having much to do with the recent offensive success…

“(It’s a) big part of it, and credit to Coach (Conor) Riley. We’re playing six guys because (Josh) Rivas is playing an awful lot of us now, so we’re playing six guys and all of them are able to spell each other. They’re playing together and you hope a bunch of seniors would play together throughout the whole year. We just had a couple of weeks where we weren’t all in sync, and part of that is a new system, new terminology, all that stuff. But, as we’ve talked about, I know we’re progressing and getting better. I see it every week in practice that we are getting better, but those guys take a lot of pride in being able to rush the football. I think Riles (Riley) is doing a phenomenal job with them.”

On the status of cornerback AJ Parker…

“AJ did suffer a high ankle fracture, so he’s going to be out for the foreseeable future. I can’t tell you how long. We’re still trying to evaluate whether there is surgery or not. Hopefully I have a better indication of that maybe later on in the week, but I see him out for a significant amount of time.”

On replacing AJ Parker...

“Well, Kee-vee (Kevion McGee) has played an awful lot for us. We’ve been in a three-game rotation there quite a bit. D-Patt (Darreyl Patterson) has been the fourth. So D-Patt will move up to the third spot at our corner. So, between Kee-vee, Walt (Walter Neil Jr.) and D-Patt (Patterson), those guys will get more reps. Lance Robinson moves up a spot as well. So, it all depends on how they practice and what Coach (Van) Malone feels comfortable (with). We’re fortunate we’ve been able to play guys like Kee-vee and D-Patt an awful lot this year.”

On former player and current staffer Mike McCoy…

“Mike has a lot of great energy. I’m happy that he’s a part of this. He has a lot of great friends that are on the football team. It was unfortunate that his career was cut short due to injury, and that’s never easy, but he has a role with our team. (He) does some things with Coach (Taylor) Braet in the recruiting office, is at practice, has great energy, helps some of the running backs, especially the young guy. So, (I’m) excited for Mike, especially a kid from Topeka goes over with us and celebrates the win. It was a lot of fun.”

On how good the defense has been over the recent stretch...

“The last two weeks we’ve played better on defense, even though Oklahoma was able to get what they got from a points standpoint as well as yards. Oklahoma is going to do that against a lot of team. I just think our guys are understanding more of our scheme, more of what Coach Haze (Scottie Hazelton) and the defensive staff are trying to implement. They’re feeling more comfortable. It goes back to the same thing - our practices are getting better on that side of the ball. We’re not having to repeat as many things. The guys just are learning the system better, that’s all you really can say is, we played a few games, had an off week, played a couple games, had an off week. All those banked reps are starting to play off.”

On the progress of the offensive line...

“They’re just playing at a high level, and they take a lot of pride in what their craft is. I give those guys credit because there’s great seniors in there with a lot of pride, and Coach Riles (Conor Riley) is doing a great job with them.”

On if its beneficial that James Gilbert and Jordon Brown received a week of rest...

“You hope, but we have to see how they’re progressing this week. Can one of them play this week and give us another body? I don’t know if both of them will or not, it’s so early in the week. We knew Jordon would have a chance to played. We didn’t think James would, but we wanted to go through warm-ups and see. James was for sure a no, and Jordon, I think, is closer than James, but we’ll find out the next two days because they’re padded days.”

On the biggest challenge of facing the Texas defense…

“They have great length on defense. They’re really physical. They run to the ball really well. There’s pressures coming from all over the place. We’ll have our hands full making sure that we protect Skylar (Thompson). We have to be able to run the football some. Are they going to allow us to rush the football like we did last week? Probably not. So we have to find some ways to be creative and be efficient in the passing game.”

On Texas’ defense getting injured players back…

“We assumed with the open week that they were going to get a number of guys back. I haven’t dug into how many guys and where they’re all at. I haven’t gotten that far within the game plan. Obviously, the open week came at a really good time for those guys to get a number of players back get. Texas has a really good football players across the board, and they have good depth. It probably helps them because all that depth had to play, and now they get some starters back. Our hands are going to be full this week. We have to come up with great game plans, and we have to be able to execute at a high level, and it really starts with today’s practice.”

On Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger being similar to a previous quarterback they’ve faced…

“(He’s) probably similar to (Oklahoma quarterback) Jalen (Hurts). The designed runs, they’re just different schemes, but the fact that he can beat you running the football and he can beat you throwing the football. I think he’s a terrific football player. I think he’s a great competitor. He’s a fun guy to watch when you’re just scrolling it and watching it, but when you have to prepare for him it’s not as much fun. I think he’s a dynamite football player, somebody you can tell he’s getting better and better and more confident.”

On the improvement in the running game by quarterback Skylar Thompson…

“I think just being more comfortable when to tuck it and go when things break down. I think he’s seeing things pre-snap so well that, ‘Ok, it’s man coverage. If my read’s not there, I can tuck it and go because there’s probably not somebody there.’ I just thought Coach Mess (Courtney Messingham) and the offensive staff did a really good job designing the option that we ran a number of times on Saturday, but then give Skylar all the credit because he executed as far as tucking it and running for the big gain the one time. Then, even on a 3rd and short, kind of cutting back and making a big play. Then pitching it at the right time a couple of times. That’s not easy to do, especially with us, we’re not an option offense, so we don’t practice that much more than a few handful of times a week. I thought he did a great job as far as executing the play.”

On what challenges Texas wide receiver Devin Duvernay presents...

“One, he’s so good after the catch, just his ability to make people miss, run through arm tackles. (He’s) a really physical player, lines up in the backfield even some. They just put him all over the place and try to get him the football. I think he’s one of the best we’ll face. In this league, it just seems like there’s a couple every week, and Texas is no different.”

On keeping the emotions high after two emotional games...

“You only get 12 opportunities, you better keep the emotions high every chance you can. So, that’s the challenge we have every week is to make sure that we prepare each day that, come Saturday, the preparation is in place and the guys can cut it loose and have fun with their brothers. I've been so pleased with our leadership. (It’s a) credit to the captains and to the leadership of the football team that they’re keeping the guys grounded, they’re keeping them humble, they’re keeping hungry, and every week they have an opportunity, if they prepare, to be successful.”