New today: KSO Show (featuring T. Braet & H. Jacobs), an early look at needs for 21, Class Awards, Signing Day Central & Klieman's presser video. That, plus 25 more content items - all new today - from @DYoungRivals Get 25% off and a $75 Nike Gift Card: https://t.co/fIw6HlohWs pic.twitter.com/Gf46P93qUN

Opening statement…



“Excited about the amount of kids and the number of guys that we signed for the early signing period. The early signing period is becoming the signing period now. We identified positions and identified the players. I am really proud of our staff and thought we did really well today. Obviously time will tell but we are really excited about the class that we signed. We are in the middle of finals, in the middle of game prep, and the reason that we are heading to practice (today) is we had one small window because the guys have finals until 3:50 (p.m.) and then start up again at 6:10 (p.m.). Our window to practice is really about 3:50 to 5:30. Prep is going well, probably four solid days into it now, and I am excited about where we are at. The guys are working hard, and I know they’ve got a lot on their plate but they are doing a good job of separating their academics and football once they get over here.”



On the heralded community-college players signed…

“The awards aren’t a big thing to me. We just saw them as being fit. We were able to evaluate film but more importantly see practices and that was the key to go see some guys run around in practice. We were able to do that during the two weeks we were out. Those were two big areas - the defensive tackle position we needed to try to fill some holes because we are losing a lot of seniors. Our offensive line, obviously we lose a lot of guys there. It is another area where we’re happy with what we’ve done and we are still doing some work there too.”



On offering Carver Willis…

“We saw the physicality in film, and we wanted to see the athleticism. The athleticism was there in camp and that was the big thing that we needed to see - the ability to take his steps and the ability to move his feet. You could tell he was a technician. Once we saw him do those things we felt pretty comfortable.”

On the corners that signed…

“Length. That’s the biggest thing we see we need to recruit to is length, getting some size there. We need to have corners that are heavier guys. We need guys that can go put on 10, 15, 20-pounds. At the corner position you always want a guy that is taller but we need length, we need weight and all those things. That is not only with the guys coming in but the guys we have coming back too. We just need to get bigger and stronger there.”

On defensive back Tee Denson…

“Really smart player, he won a state championship in Georgia and played a lot of football. They do an awful lot at his high school so he is a really intelligent kid. He has the length, has the size, and he’s a competitor. Obviously he is a young player but we feel like he has an opportunity to compete right away.”

On quarterback Will Howard…

"His favorite player is Carson Wentz, that’s for starters. That was a big sell. When he and his parents sat in my office and saw the pictures of Carson Wentz and knew my background with Carson and the success he had within the system (played a big factor). He’s a really, really smart football player, he’s athletic, and he has a really strong arm. He’s a sponge that wants to learn. He comes in at semester, which is huge for us to be able to get him in. The same thing with Jaren (Lewis) last year it is a big advantage to get those guys in at semester. We are excited to continue to bring competition to the quarterback room.”

On Will Howard enrolling at semester…

“Being around Skylar (Thompson) for starters because he can be a sponge from Skylar since Skylar has a year of eligibility left. Being a sponge around Collin Klein too since he has done a phenomenal job with Skylar. Getting around our older guys, the system and Coach Messingham as well. Will is excited about coming at semester. He’s had it planned in the summer and to be able to hold onto him for six months was key. I’m so excited because he's got the ability and the want to learn what we are doing.”



On running back Chris Vaughn…

“Deuce is an electric guy, he’s a home run hitter. He’s got great quicks, but he’s got a second gear to take it the distance. He is an excellent receiver out of the backfield as well. He has really good hands so he will allow us to do a lot of things. Whether we have him in the backfield, which we plan on, putting him flexed out like we have done with Phillip (Brooks), or the return game. You can’t have enough explosive players and he brings that to the table.”



On the offensive line signees…

“The offensive line we’re excited about. Dawson Delforge the Wamego kid from Butler has played an awful lot of football. We are excited to bring him back closer to home. Talor Warner is going to start on the offensive line. Talor is as good as an athlete as I have seen at the high school level coming into the fold for college. Obviously he has to continue to gain some weight and get a little bit stronger. The tight end, fullback position, we have a number of guys that we feel are going to fit that. Will Swanson is one of them, Christian Moore is one, and we are hoping Cody Stufflebean can play either defensive end or tight end. We have not settled on where he is going to start out, and he has the size and length to be a really good athlete for us.”

On offensive lineman Witt Mitchum…

“Witt was a tremendous defensive player on film but we saw with his length the ability to bend and to be a really good athlete in space. We’re projecting, and that is something our staff has done a good job of especially Coach Riley has done that a bunch at NDSU, guys that we think are long, good athletes that can run and we feel that with Witt. He is a physical kid. We’re going to plug him in at tackle, he has enough length and height. He needs to gain weight and do his other things but we are excited about his athleticism.”

On defensive end Nate Matlack joining the class early…

“Huge. Nate has been a catalyst for Taylor Braet and continuing to bring in other guys in the fold and communicating with them through social media. Nate’s a tremendous football player, a better kid from a great family. They love K-State and want to be a part of K-State. We need guys from the state of Kansas, from Kansas City specifically. We need guys that want to be a part of K-State football because there are such great players in that region as well as the state. Not only from this years class but moving forward will help us in the future with other kids in the state.”

On linebacker Jay Harris…

“The fact that he’s playing for a state championship this weekend (is huge). I want winners and guys that have been at a championship level. He and Trip (Ronald Triplette) are both playing in a championship game. I’m excited for those guys, and success breeds success. Winning is a habit, and those guys know how to win. Same thing with Tee Denson - he knows how to win and played for a state championship. That’s huge. Will Howard was player of the year in the southern part of Pennsylvania, led his team as far as they’ve ever gone. Being from successful programs is important, and that’s something that we look at. Is it the almighty thing? No, but it’s something that is important because the expectation is high here to be successful. We want those guys who have been at that expectation and that know that winning is the most important thing.”

On Ronald Triplette at defensive tackle or defensive end…

“We love his athleticism, so we’ll see where his body goes. He can play defensive tackle in a speed package right now like we do against a lot of the spread teams. Where will he go in the next year and a half? That’s what we have to find out, but Tripp’s a really good athlete.

On the benefit of satellite camps and if that trend will continue…

“It was a benefit - maybe to weed the numbers down more than anything. I’m still a big proponent of getting them to your campus, because that’s the key. You guys know this. Manhattan, Kansas, is a hidden gem. Once you get here, people are like wow, this place is unbelievable. Witt Mitchum, came here this weekend and didn’t know anything about Kansas State, said ‘holy cow, this is really cool.’ Justin Gardner from Hutch, came here this weekend and was like wow, this place is awesome. They were sold right away, not only with the people but with the facilities, community, all those things. I still want them to come to our campus. I don’t know where that’s going to go. I think NCAA legislations might even make some adjustments to that.”

On if the team’s success during the year impacted the recruiting efforts…

“Potentially, but a lot of those relationships we built before we played a game. Without a doubt, we had a lot of kids here for the Oklahoma game, and I think that opened up more eyes which is always a good thing. Without question, our success doesn’t hurt us. I still believe that your relationships with the family and the young man are the most important thing to those kids making a final decision.”

On Coach Joe Klanderman recruiting in Texas…

“Joe can recruit anybody from anywhere. Joe is one of the best recruiters I’ve ever been around. He builds a relationship with kids. He builds relationships with families. Joe is real, is genuine. Joe is a special talent, not only as a defensive backs coach but as a recruiter. He’s as thorough of a guy that I’ve ever been around.”



