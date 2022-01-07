Transfer Big Board: Defensive targets still plentiful
It could be a busy week for the transfer portal in terms of players finding landing spots. In most cases, only another week remains before spring semester starts. It could be fast and furious.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news