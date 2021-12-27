Transfer Big Board: Potential targets
1.) IVAN PACE: It is clear that interest from Kansas State has been reciprocated by Ivan Pace. After missing on Jacoby Windmon, Daiyan Henley and Colby Reeder, it makes sense for Pace to be the nex...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news