Transfer DB Josh Hayes commits to Kansas State

Kansas State has added their second verbal pledge from the transfer portal. Defensive back Josh Hayes committed to the Wildcats on Friday afternoon after a year at Virginia after transferring from North Dakota State, initially.

He was a second team all-conference selection with the Bison in 2019 before heading to Charlottesville and playing with the Cavaliers. However, it was a season that was unfortunately mired with injuries where he only appeared in three games before shutting it down.

Hayes played for Chris Klieman in 2018 and had registered 22 consecutive starts at North Dakota State. He also played in 52 consecutive games for the Bison.

His addition is a welcome one for K-State, as they are losing a plethora of defensive backs, including Ross Elder, Reggie Stubblefield, Tee Denson, Jahron McPherson and Russ Yeast.

The Wildcats added transfer quarterback Adrian Martinez from Nebraska on Thursday evening. Stay tuned to KSO for more developments on the recruiting trail.