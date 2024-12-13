Transfer Portal Round Up: K-State lands their first commit in SEC CB

The NCAA transfer portal is officially open for business.
Any player can enter the transfer portal on Dec. 9, signifying the start of a busy time in the college football calendars.
The portal's winter window is open until Dec. 28. Only graduate transfers and players from programs that lose their head coach can enter the transfer portal until spring after Dec. 28. However, players can commit anytime.
As a reminder, players who enter the portal don't have to leave their current schools. Plenty of examples exist where players enter the portal before returning to their previous program.
Here is a roundup of players Kansas State offered, gained, and lost on Dec. 12.
DEPARTURES (AS OF 12/12/24)
The following players entered the transfer portal on or before Dec. 12. New additions to this list are in bold. Snap counts are via Pro Football Focus data.
ADDITIONS (12/12/24)
The following players committed to K-State in the transfer portal on or before Dec. 11. New additions to this list are in bold.
On Thursday, Kansas State added Oklahoma cornerback Jayden Rowe. A former four-star prospect, Rowe was relegated to a special teams role with the Sooners. He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.
NEW OFFERS AND VISITS
Georgia Tech DT Horace Lockett
Kansas State is expressing interest in Georgia Tech defensive tackle Horace Lockett. In three seasons with the Yellow Jackets, Lockett played in 13 games, recording 25 tackles, including 2.5 for a loss. Lockett was a four-star recruit in the class of 2022.
Fresno State DB Julian Neal
Kansas State offered Fresno State defensive back Julian Neal. Neal recorded 35 tackles, five tackles-for-loss, and two interceptions this season. In 2023, Neal will have two seasons of eligibility.
Bowling Green OL Alex Wollschlaeger
Kansas State offered Bowling Green offensive tackle Alex Wollschlaeger. A multi-time All-Conference honoree, Wollschlaeger was a first-team All-MAC selection this season. Wollschlaeger will have one season of eligibility remaining.
Georgia State OL Lamar Robinson
Kansas State offered Georgia State offensive lineman Lamar Robinson. Robinson started 12 games at left guard for Georgia State this season. Before joining Georgia State, Robinson started 11 games at left tackle for Norfolk State (FCS).
***
