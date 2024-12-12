Transfer Portal Round Up: K-State offers multiple DTs on Dec. 11

The NCAA transfer portal is officially open for business.
Any player can enter the transfer portal on Dec. 9, signifying the start of a busy time in the college football calendars.
The portal's winter window is open until Dec. 28. Only graduate transfers and players from programs that lose their head coach can enter the transfer portal until spring after Dec. 28. However, players can commit anytime.
As a reminder, players who enter the portal don't have to leave their current schools. Plenty of examples exist where players enter the portal before returning to their previous program.
Here is a roundup of players Kansas State offered and lost on Dec. 11.
DEPARTURES (12/11/24)
The following players entered the transfer portal on or before Dec. 11. New additions to this list are in bold. Snap counts are via Pro Football Focus data.
NEW OFFERS AND VISITS
Outside of the players exiting the program, Kansas State has been active offering transfers and scheduling official visits. Here are the notable visits and offers that became available on Dec. 11.
Washington State DL Ansel Din-Mbuh
Kansas State is expressing interest in Washington State defensive lineman Ansel Din-Mbuh, according to Tim Verghese of Rivals.com's Inside Nebraska. Din-Mbuh recorded 24 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and six sacks for Washington State last season. Din-Mbuh does not have any visits scheduled at this time.
Abilene Christian DT David Oke
Kansas State offered Abilene Christian defensive tackle David Oke on Wednesday. Oke recorded 63 tackles, including 9.5 for a loss and a sack for the Wildcats.
Utah Tech CB Scooter Jackson
Kansas State offered Utah Tech cornerback Scooter Jackson on Wednesday. Jackson recorded 37 tackles and one interception last season. Jackson will be a true junior at his next stop, meaning he'll have two years of eligibility at his next step.
