Transfer Portal Round Up: K-State sets multiple visits with targets

The NCAA transfer portal is officially open for business.

Any player can enter the transfer portal on Dec. 9, signifying the start of a busy time in the college football calendars.

The portal's winter window is open until Dec. 28. Only graduate transfers and players from programs that lose their head coach can enter the transfer portal until spring after Dec. 28. However, players can commit anytime.

As a reminder, players who enter the portal don't have to leave their current schools. Plenty of examples exist where players enter the portal before returning to their previous program.

Here is a roundup of players Kansas State offered and lost on Dec. 10.