Transfer Portal Round Up: K-State sets multiple visits with targets

The NCAA transfer portal is officially open for business.
Any player can enter the transfer portal on Dec. 9, signifying the start of a busy time in the college football calendars.
The portal's winter window is open until Dec. 28. Only graduate transfers and players from programs that lose their head coach can enter the transfer portal until spring after Dec. 28. However, players can commit anytime.
As a reminder, players who enter the portal don't have to leave their current schools. Plenty of examples exist where players enter the portal before returning to their previous program.
Here is a roundup of players Kansas State offered and lost on Dec. 10.
DEPARTURES (AS OF 12/10/24)
The following players entered the transfer portal on or before Dec. 10. New additions to this list are in bold. Snap counts are via Pro Football Focus data. The list is alphabetical by last name.
NEW OFFERS AND VISITS
Outside of the players exiting the program, Kansas State has been active offering transfers and scheduling official visits. Here are the notable visits and offers that became available on Dec. 10.
Marshall CB Jacobie Henderson (Offer)
Kansas State offered Marshall redshirt sophomore cornerback Jacobie Henderson on Tuesday. Henderson appeared in all 13 games for Marshall this season, recording 50 tackles, two interceptions, and 10 pass breakups, earning second-team All-Sun Belt honors.
West Georgia DB Mar'Quavious Moss (Visit: Dec. 14)
Moss scheduled an official visit after receiving an offer from Kansas State, he told EMAW Online. Moss will visit Kansas State this weekend beginning on Dec. 14. Moss has five other official visits scheduled, beginning with Georgia Tech today (Dec. 11).
FIU CB Hezekiah Masses (Offer and Visit: Dec. 13)
FIU cornerback Hezekiah Masses told EMAWOnline that he is visiting Kansas State on Dec. 13. Masses recorded 38 tackles, an interception and defended five passes in 12 games this season. According to Pro Football Focus, Masses allowed 23 receptions on 45 targets for 211 yards and a touchdown. Masses is also visiting California.
Michigan State WR Aziah Johnson (Offer and Visit: Dec. 13)
Michigan State wide receiver Aziah Johnson will visit Kansas State on Friday, Dec. 13, according to Rivals.com. In his freshman season, Johnson caught 16 passes for 276 yards and 2 touchdowns. Johnson had a career-game against Illinois, tallying 70 yards and a touchdown on three receptions. Johnson will also visit Kansas.
California WR Nyziah Hunter (Offer)
Kansas State extended an offer to Cal freshman wide receiver Nyziah Hunter. Hunter led the Golden Bears in receiving with 578 yards and five touchdowns on 40 receptions. His best game came against Oregon State, where he caught four passes for 85 yards and a touchdown.
