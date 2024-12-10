Transfer Portal Round-Up: Wide receiver a focus on first day of portal

The NCAA transfer portal is officially open for business.

Any player could enter the transfer portal on Monday, setting together a hectic day of offers, interest, and potential targets. However, it also signified the first day that players on Kansas State's roster could pursue other opportunities in the transfer portal.

The portal's winter window is open until Dec. 28. Only graduate transfers and players from programs that lose their head coach can enter the transfer portal until spring after Dec. 28. However, players can commit anytime.

As a reminder, players who enter the portal don't have to leave their current schools. Plenty of examples exist where players enter the portal before returning to their previous program.

Here is a roundup of players that Kansas State offered and lost on the first day of the transfer portal.