Transfer Portal Round-Up: Wide receiver a focus on first day of portal

The NCAA transfer portal is officially open for business.
Any player could enter the transfer portal on Monday, setting together a hectic day of offers, interest, and potential targets. However, it also signified the first day that players on Kansas State's roster could pursue other opportunities in the transfer portal.
The portal's winter window is open until Dec. 28. Only graduate transfers and players from programs that lose their head coach can enter the transfer portal until spring after Dec. 28. However, players can commit anytime.
As a reminder, players who enter the portal don't have to leave their current schools. Plenty of examples exist where players enter the portal before returning to their previous program.
Here is a roundup of players that Kansas State offered and lost on the first day of the transfer portal.
DEPARTURES (AS OF 12.09.24)
The following players entered the transfer portal on or before Dec. 9. New additions to this list are in bold. Snap counts are via Pro Football Focus data. The list is alphabetical by last name.
NEW OFFERS AND VISITS
Outside of the players exiting the program, Kansas State was active in the transfer portal, extending offers to multiple players. The Wildcats also had two players announce visits to Kansas State on the first day of the portal opening.
Cal Poly OL Brady Norton (Visit)
Kansas State extended an offer to Cal Poly (FCS) four-star offensive lineman Brady Norton. Norton started 11 games last season, playing 704 snaps across those contests. He allowed no sacks and two pressures on 444 pass-blocking snaps, per Pro Football Focus. Norton will visit Kansas State on Dec. 22.
Tulsa OL Jack Tanner (Visit)
Tulsa offensive lineman Jack Tanner confirmed to EMAW Online that he will visit Kansas State this weekend.
West Georgia CB Mar'Quavious Moss
Kansas State extended an offer to West Georgia (FCS) defensive back Mar'Quavious Moss on Monday. Moss played one season at West Georgia after signing from Dodge City CC. In 11 games, Moss recorded 56 tackles, including 9 for a loss, 4.5 sacks, and forced one fumble.
Colorado State WR Caleb Goodie
Kansas State extended an offer to Colorado State wide receiver Caleb Goodie on Monday. Goodie caught 21 passes for 436 yards and four touchdowns as a sophomore last season.
Kent State WR Crishon McCray
Kansas State offered Kent State all-conference wide receiver Chrishon McCray on Monday. McCray was a bright spot for a winless Kent State program last season, catching 40 passes for 705 yards and nine touchdowns. McCray recorded an impressive 8 catches for 213 yards and three touchdowns against Air Force. Of note: K-State wide receivers coach Matthew Middleton used to coach at Kent State.
Fresno State DT Gavriel Lightfoot
Fresno State junior defensive tackle Gavriel Lightfoot reported an offer from Kansas State on Monday. Last season, Lightfoot recorded 37 tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss. Lightfoot was credited with 9 "run stops" by Pro Football Focus in 2024.
***
