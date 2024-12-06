Tre Spivey enters the transfer portal. What does it mean for Kansas State?

Tre Spivey (Photo by © Scott Sewell-Imagn Images)

Wide receiver Tre Spivey intends to enter the transfer portal when it opens next week, he announced on his X/Twitter account. A redshirt freshman, Spivey played two seasons with the Wildcats. The Chandler, Ariz. native was originally a part of Kansas State's 2023 recruiting class. As a true freshman, Spivey saw playing time in two games, retaining his redshirt. He finished with one reception for 24 yards, a catch in the season opener against SEMO. Spivey began this season as a reserve wide receiver but broke out late, playing a significant role in the offense over the last three weeks. Spivey finished the season with 14 catches for 160 yards and one touchdown. Most of that production came in Kansas State's games against Arizona State and Cincinnati, where he caught nine passes for 119 yards.

With roster turnover expected at the wide receiver position for Kansas State, there was a good chance that the 6-foot-4 Spivey would carve out a role as a starting wide receiver in 2025. Although eight players have entered the transfer portal for Kansas State, Spivey is the first significant loss heading into next season. Backup quarterback Ta'Quan Roberson is the other notable name to enter the transfer portal, but the Wildcats will have options for a backup quarterback, including multiple names on the roster.

What does it mean for Kansas State?

Spivey is the first wide receiver to enter the transfer portal, but he likely won't be the last. Sophomore wide receiver Jayce Brown reportedly entered the transfer portal before the Wildcats final game against Iowa State, but he played in the game, recording two touchdowns. Kansas State is pushing to keep Brown on the roster in 2025, but it's unclear where his intentions lie. Keagan Johnson is another potential portal candidate, but things are quiet on that front. Despite signing four wide receivers on Wednesday's Early Signing Period, the Wildcats are set to be active in the transfer portal, likely looking to add at least one player who can impact things immediately. NC State wide receiver KC Concepcion is a name to consider, as his younger brother, Arrion, signed with Kansas State earlier this week. The Wildcats also offered Tulsa wide receiver Joseph Williams, the conference's freshman of the year this season. Last season, the Wildcats added two high school wide receivers -- Jacques Spradley-Demps and Trae Davis -- but neither contributed as a true freshman. Whether one will be ready for a role in 2025 remains to be seen. Sterling Lockett is a name that coaches have raved about in the past, but he didn't register a catch this season, serving mainly as a returner.