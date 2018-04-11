Kansas State has officially added a second player to its class of 2018 as junior college forward Austin Trice has signed on the dotted line for the Wildcats. He committed to Bruce Weber and K-State immediately after wrapping up his official visit to Manhattan last week and the news was broken by KSO's Matt Hall.

Bruce Weber shared excitement about the addition and added thoughts as to how Trice would fit into the fabric of their program.

"Austin is a great addition and we are excited to welcome him, his parents, Wayne and Regina, and their family to our program," he said in a release. "Obviously, our biggest need this season was rebounding and our focus this recruiting period has been finding an elite rebounder who fits in the framework of our team. We feel like we have found that player in Austin, who was one of the best rebounders in all of the junior college ranks."

Austin's No. 1 asset is that he has a great motor," Weber added. He has the athleticism to not only get up and down the court and be a terrific defender in transition, but also can guard multiple positions. We feel that he is a great fit for our team and we are really excited to get him to campus."

His junior college head coach Mike Carpenter, was also asked about Trice signing with the 'Cats.

"We're extremely happy with Austin's decision to play for Coach Weber and K-State. Coaches Weber and Lowery did a terrific job in the recruitment process, and we appreciate their honesty and professionalism throughout this process. Austin is a great kid, who comes from a very good family. On the court, Austin plays extremely hard, he loves to rebound the basketball, and isn't afraid to do the dirty work on the inside. His athleticism is very good, but his desire to rebound and run the floor, along with how hard he plays, it what sets him apart."