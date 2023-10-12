Kansas State is well-represented on the Big 12 All-Conference teams released on Thursday.

Transfers Arthur Kaluma and Tylor Perry were named as honorable mentions to the Big 12 All-Conference team.

Perry, a North Texas transfer, was named the Conference USA Player of the Year after averaging over 17 points a game for a Mean Green squad that won the NIT.

Kaluma, who transferred to Kansas State from Creighton, averaged over 11 points per game. Kaluma and Creighton made the Elite 8 of the NCAA Tournament, where they lost to San Diego State.

To the surprise of some, Nae'Qwan Tomlin was not named as an honorable mention. The senior forward is Kansas State’s leading returner in points and rebounds. Tomlin is expected to step into a bigger role with the graduation of Keyontae Johnson.

The full Big 12 preseason awards list is below: