Update on 2022 guard target Avery Brown
Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber was on the East Coast of the country last week checking out some potential targets. In particular, he was watching 2022 guard Avery Brown of Massachusetts. "Bruc...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news