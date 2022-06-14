Update on a new 2024 running back offer
Kansas State has offered six running backs in the class of 2024. The first was given out early in the year to Jerrick Gibson, while Terek McCant, Titus Cram, Dwight Phillips and Darrion Dupree offe...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news