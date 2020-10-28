Update on K-State's pursuit of five-star Aminu Mohammed
The Kansas State basketball staff has been involved with 2021 five-star Aminu Mohammed for a while, offering him last year and having him in for a campus visit last fall.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news