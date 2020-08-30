KStateOnline - VIDEO: 2023 OL target Cayden Green in action

The Class of 2023 seems like a long way away, but a few players in that grade are already beginning to emerge in the Kansas City metro. Perhaps one of the best when it is all said and done could be Cayden Green.

Green is an offensive lineman from Lee's Summit North High that already holds a power five offer from Kansas. I anticipate them being joined by several others in the near future.

He was a standout at the King of the Pit even a few weeks ago, and clips of him in action can be seen below.