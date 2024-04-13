VIDEO: Chris Klieman, Avery Johnson, and Marques Sigle Press Conferences
Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman, quarterback Avery Johnson, and defensive back Marques Sigle met with the media today following K-State's practice.
Among the things discussed by Klieman was K-State's commitment to Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) through the WildcatNIL collective. The collective has gained steam following Jerome Tang's commitment to remain with the Wildcats.
Videos for each person's press conference are available below.
HC Chris Klieman
QB Avery Johnson
DB Marques Sigle
