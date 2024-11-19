Published Nov 19, 2024
K-State vs. Mississippi Valley State: Press Conferences and Final Stats
Kevin Fielder  •  EMAWOnline
Kansas State beat Mississippi Valley State on Tuesday night, 74-56. The win pushes the Wildcats to 4-1.

Ugonna Onyenso led the Wildcats in scoring with 18 points off the bench. Point guard CJ Jones, who started the game in place of Dug McDaniel, recorded 12 points, 3 assists, and 4 rebounds.

Below are the press conferences from head coach Jerome Tang, Ugonna Onyenso, and Coleman Hawkins and the official stats from the game.

Final Stats

Game Notes: 

-Coleman Hawkins tied his career-high in rebounds with 13. Hawkins also had seven offensive rebounds.

-Ugonna Onyenso's 16 points set a new career-high in college for the Kentucky transfer.

Press Conferences: 

Jerome Tang

Ugonna Onyenso and Coleman Hawkins

