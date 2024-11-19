K-State vs. Mississippi Valley State: Press Conferences and Final Stats

Kansas State beat Mississippi Valley State on Tuesday night, 74-56. The win pushes the Wildcats to 4-1.

Ugonna Onyenso led the Wildcats in scoring with 18 points off the bench. Point guard CJ Jones, who started the game in place of Dug McDaniel, recorded 12 points, 3 assists, and 4 rebounds.

Below are the press conferences from head coach Jerome Tang, Ugonna Onyenso, and Coleman Hawkins and the official stats from the game.