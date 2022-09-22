On how he feels the offense has played

I think he has been cautious. I think he has been trying to take things as they come. I think he and I both have been getting a feel for each other, some of the things we’re trying to do and I know, and I know he would agree, he hasn’t played his best game yet by any stretch. But I think we’re just continuing to push through and working together.

On if Adrian Martinez has been too cautious

I think those 50-50 plays are hard. Even as coach and I remember as a player, it’s how do you walk the line of pulling the trigger when you need to, being cautious when you need to. That’s probably as much my fault, as much as anything, making sure that he doesn’t feel any pressure that way. That’s on me as much as anything. Trying to let it be organic, be on him. We are working through it. I have 100 percent faith in him, obviously, we need to get better.

On parts of offense that didn’t work vs. Tulane, aside from QB

When it happened like it did, it’s never just one thing, person, position group. Unfortunately, we all took turns on some level in some facet of the ballgame. We got some loss yardage plays for whatever reason and are on third and 11 plus four times and we weren’t able to stay on the field. We were able to sequence a third and long to a fourth and short, but not able to stay on the field there. Then we go 0-for-4 on fourth and two, fourth and three and we couldn’t find ways to stay on the field. Whether it’s a call, block read, throw, catch, whatever it is we have to find a way to do it. We have to find ways to keep those drives going and we have to finish and score touchdowns in the red zone and be a lot better.

On what he learned as a play caller on conversion downs

I think it was a hard day on all of us. We were staying the course and being patient. I think when things aren’t going right, it’s easy to get frustrated, out of rhythm and that makes things worse. Making sure all of us, myself included, stay patient, focused and focused on those little things do and that you have to do in those critical situations to be successful.

On how he establishes a rhythm, especially vs. Oklahoma

That’s going to be our challenge. That’s what we have to do and they make that hard on purpose. There’s a reason Coach Venables [is one of the best] and he’s done it for a long time and is as good as there is out there. We’ve had a lot of different fronts, coveraages and we’ve got to mix and match with those fronts, pressures and you can tell that they match his mindset, mentality as far as being aggressive and playing very high energy brand of defense that tackles well and everything. It’s going to be a great challenge for us. The biggest thing is they are going to make plays, they’re a good defense. We have to get out of our own way and make sure we are doing what we need to do when we need to do it consistently and get the rhythm. That’s where the confidence comes from.

On how he schemes against an offense that is so big, but fast at the same time

We have to do the simple, fundamental things very well. I mean, we have to stay on blocks, make good reads and make good decisions with the football and can’t hesitate because if you hesitate they’ll get you upfront or something is going to come out of the corner in the back end. I have confidence in our guys, we have a lot of good players and excited for the challenge.

On importance of a quick-hitting passing game

It doesn’t matter what we do. It’s how we do it, and making sure, and I tell our guys all the time, making sure we are on the same page and finishing the deal. Again, I have great confidence in our guys.

On exotic coverages from Venables

It’s been a good prep. It has already made us better. It will make us better whenever you go through challenge, adversity when handled correctly it makes you better.

On back side pursuit protection needing to be better

It all depends on the play, scheme. I think, overall, we have to be more physical, fundamentally sound across the board.

On if preparation is fun being in charge

Absolutely. It’s a lot of fun. It can be stressful at times, for sure. But that’s why you love putting that puzzle together and trying to figure out how to maximize and stay efficient in time, so you’re not spending time where you shouldn’t or vis versa. You just have to keep fine-tuning and making sure we are sound for our guys.

On Oklahoma not having a base defense

When you say diverse, it’s been a bit different each game. You look at even all his history at Clemson, they did a lot of different things for a lot of different years. I think we’ll get a feel for us relatively early and have some things in place to make sure our guys can play fast.

On fourth and short being in shot gun

It’s yes and no. It all depends on what type of scheme you’re running. Being in the pistol or in gun allows more threat of the quarterback in some situations that can help you in any number of [ways]. But it all depends on the situation, front and what is needed at that time.

On getting Malik Knowles more involved

There’s things that you can pretty much guarantee where the ball is going to go and others where it hasn’t. I know Malik has been great, great teammate. But we have to be able to spread the ball around.

On what freedom QBs have to make a change at the line of scrimmage

He does. He has the chalk last for sure, and has done a good job of that. We don’t just send him out there and say ‘Hey if you see something do it. There’s structures of this to that, that to this in certain situations to help give him direction there. He does