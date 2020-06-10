News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-10 16:13:34 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Virtual visit recap: Five-star Aminu Mohammed

Kansas State basketball target Aminu Mohammed
Kansas State basketball target Aminu Mohammed (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Grant Flanders • KStateOnline
Producer
@GrantFlanders

Aminu Mohammed is the 13th ranked player, overall, in the nation for the Class of 2021. Kansas State has kept a close eye on the five-star guard. A couple of weeks ago, Mohammed and his guardian, S...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}