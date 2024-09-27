Visitor List for Kansas State's Week 5 game against Oklahoma State
Kansas State will host plenty of important visitors for their Saturday morning game against Oklahoma State.Along with multiple current commits, including four-star tight end Linkon Cure, the Wildca...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news