EMAW!

An adequate way to get you acquainted with myself and the other cast of characters you will get to know soon. A great precedent has been set for what a K-State site looks like on Rivals, and we will do our best to match the needs of the fans to continue that tradition at the new, rebranded Kansas State Rivals site -- EMAW Online.

I have skin in this game, too. I am a K-Stater through and through. Both of my parents went to K-State, I only applied to one college coming out of high school and eventually met my wife in the basement of Goodnow Hall. For those of you familiar with my past, I got my start in media on the radio in Manhattan talking K-State sports every afternoon on KMAN, and then eventually carried my passion for covering K-State to my most recent stop at KGSO in Wichita.

With a staff comprised of people from different media backgrounds and areas of expertise, my goal for EMAW Online is to provide great coverage of the Cats in the ways you are accustomed to, and also in new unique ways that give more of an idea of those that represent your favorite school athletically.

I will be the managing editor and don a lot of hats, from continuing great audio/video coverage of K-State that is up my alley to also the content you are looking for at Rivals and on message boards. Alec Busse and Gabe Swartz will be along for the ride as well, adding to the extensive coverage of K-State that will be coming your way. Both have experience in the Rivals network already and will be the best at introducing themselves to you very soon.

We have a lot exciting things planned for the future of EMAW Online and can’t wait to get started!

We hope you all stick around and join us for this fun ride.

