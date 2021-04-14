Massoud will arrive with two years of experience in the ACC and will have three years of eligibility remaining.

K-State now has five commits in the 2021 recruiting cycle, as he joins high school signee Logan Landers , verbal commit Maximus Edwards , Missouri grad transfer Mark Smith and Arkansas Little-Rock transfer Markquis Nowell .

Kansas State basketball went to the east coast for the second time this offseason and landed its third impact transfer in the form of stretch four Ismael Massoud of Wake Forest.

Hailing from Massachusetts, Massoud joins fellow east coast Wildcats Nowell, Edwards and fifth year guard Mike McGuirl.

Harlem, New York native and Kansas State assistant coach Shane Southwell was the lead recruiter for Massoud's services, while also being credited for Edwards' and Nowell's commitments.

In two years (58 games and eight starts) at Wake Forest, the 6-foot-8 Massoud averaged 6.2 points, 2.6 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game. His shooting numbers read 36 percent from the field and 36.3 percent from three-point range.

In his sophomore season, he played in 22 games with eight starts and averaged 8.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and half an assist a game, while shooting 34.1 percent from the field and 33.6 percent from deep.

Massoud did that while mostly playing out of position, as he was asked to play a lot of center for the Demon Deacons.

The Wildcats add depth and versatility with the former four-star power forward. Go in depth with us here at KSO with what this addition means to the Wildcats and more.