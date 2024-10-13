Advertisement

Game times and TV networks announced for Kansas State men's basketball

Game times and TV networks announced for Kansas State men's basketball

Game times and television information was released on Wednesday

 • Kevin Fielder
3 offensive keys to a Kansas State victory over Colorado in week 7

3 offensive keys to a Kansas State victory over Colorado in week 7

Kansas State will travel to Boulder for a Saturday night game

Premium content
 • Kamden Tatkenhorst
MBB Notebook: Two guards impressing for K-State

MBB Notebook: Two guards impressing for K-State

Breaking down which guards are impressing coaches in practice

Premium content
 • Kevin Fielder
Notes: Dylan Edwards returns to Colorado, K-State's success on the ground

Notes: Dylan Edwards returns to Colorado, K-State's success on the ground

Edwards spent his true freshman season at Colorado

Premium content
 • Kevin Fielder
Chris Klieman offers status updates on Uso Seumalo and Brayden Loftin

Chris Klieman offers status updates on Uso Seumalo and Brayden Loftin

Kansas State are hoping to be healthy for a crucial game against Colorado

 • Kevin Fielder

Game times and TV networks announced for Kansas State men's basketball

Game times and TV networks announced for Kansas State men's basketball

Game times and television information was released on Wednesday

 • Kevin Fielder
3 offensive keys to a Kansas State victory over Colorado in week 7

3 offensive keys to a Kansas State victory over Colorado in week 7

Kansas State will travel to Boulder for a Saturday night game

Premium content
 • Kamden Tatkenhorst
MBB Notebook: Two guards impressing for K-State

MBB Notebook: Two guards impressing for K-State

Breaking down which guards are impressing coaches in practice

Premium content
 • Kevin Fielder
Published Oct 13, 2024
Watch: Chris Klieman and players discuss Kansas State's win over Colorado
Kevin Fielder  •  EMAWOnline
@TheKevinFielder

Head Coach Chris Klieman

Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

RB DJ Giddens

Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

QB Avery Johnson and WR Jayce Brown

Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

RB Dylan Edwards

Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

DE Brendan Mott

Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Kansas St.
42
Kansas St.
Oklahoma St.
20
Oklahoma St.