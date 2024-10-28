Advertisement

Published Oct 28, 2024
Watch: Chris Klieman, Avery Johnson meet with media on Monday, Oct. 28
circle avatar
Kevin Fielder  •  EMAWOnline
Publisher
Twitter
@TheKevinFielder

Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman and quarterback Avery Johnson met with the media on Monday following K-State's 29-27 win in the Sunflower Showdown.

K-State will be back on the road on Saturday as they travel to Houston to play Houston at 2:30 p.m.

The full press conferences are available below.

Chris Klieman

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Avery Johnson

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

***

