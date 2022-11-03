On how Will Howard as changed

I think it’s a materialization of his work, time, how he has broken his game down, attacked the process and how he has continued to improve. It’s him out on Friday morning before we leave to go to TCU getting a 30 minute throwing workout on his own. If there’s one of those, there’s 100. He’s developed true confidence. He’s always been an extremely intelligent player, so it’s been fun to watch him develop and watch him perform and do what we have always known he is capable of.

On starting QB

I think it is going to be about the same as it has been. Both have practiced this week. It will be a game-time decision this week and credit to both of them for how they prepare and I feel at complete peace with both of them.

On how much Martinez has practiced, and if he is a full participant

Yeah, he’s practiced well and is progressing well.

On 4th and 10 decision

We knew we were in that area of the field where there isn’t an easy answer. We knew we were going to go for it and knew we were out of field goal range, so we switched up the call a little bit. It worked out. Credit to Will and Kade [Warner] for making a heck of play.

On Will Howard’s understanding of the timing

I think it’s different for everybody. But it’s not as easy as the really good ones make it look. He made it look easy last week. I think, again, it’s a credit to all those guys. I think a big tell of last week is how we played up front. Because Will got the ball out of his hand, guys go open. It was a collective effort. But they locked them down up front and gave him time to push it downfield. Our receivers, QBs have worked hard to get on the same page, so it’s nice to realize that work.

On the offensive line vs. Oklahoma State

Outstanding. Outstanding. Every unit, we have improved as the season has gone, not that it has been perfect at any phase. But watching how that group is working together, improve, jell, it’s been really good.

On conversation last week about starting QB shortly before the game

It was a heck of a deal because it was one of those things that we wanted one of those guys, whoever it was going to be, to make sure that they were confident and in attack mode and ready to go. I think the selflessness of both those guys in that moment was off the chart. Understanding it was what’s best for the team and with that in both of their minds. Will going to Adrian, ‘Hey, don’t be thinking about me in this decision, it’s about whatever the team needs.’ And Adrian is thinking about whatever the team needs. I don’t think, like I said, it was amazing deal and a credit to both of their character.

On the running game loosening up

I think we are continuing to evolve in some areas. It’s given us some pretty good angles and everything go. I think the biggest thing last week was being able to sustain drives and be able to give ourselves more chances. We said it was going to be critical. We needed some fourth downs to get it done at times, but we were able to do it. All of a sudden we were able to get in more of a rhythm and get some more formations and see how they are lining up and see where we need to take it. It was a game of inches and we were able to find them easy and get it going.

On Texas’ defense

Talented group, obviously. They have great length across the board and they do a really good job staying instead and plugging movement and gaps. They’re secondary is physical. They’ll get their hands on you. It’s going to be a physical ballgame at all three levels. They do a good job schematically and they know where you are trying to attack and are going to go at them, so it’s going to be a challenge for us.

On Deuce Vaughn’s understanding of the offense

It’s off the chart. There was one play that we ended up throwing it to the tight end quickly, but he’s got a fake responsibility and a pass protection responsibility and he knew that interior pressure was coming probably before the ball was snapped. We get up in there and take that backer on head on, things like that. He understands the game, leveraging, angles and he’s one of the best football players I’ve ever been around – top to bottom.

On the WRs improvement

I think they’ve attacked the ball when it’s been in the air. They’ve had no choice. Phillip and the tight end do a great job of prying him open. But that’s a tough catch when you are running and you have to turn around and secure it going to the ground with a guy on you. Those are big plays and finishing catches, finishing plays. They’re always busting their butts in the run game and playing with effort in the blocking stuff. I think being on the same page with the QBs and knowing and understanding how to get open and finishing plays. It’s throwing and catching. It’s protecting. It’s having all three of those in sync.

On Hayden Gillium

He’s had to work and he’s earned everything that he’s received. It hasn’t been by accident. He’s a team guy, so many of our guys are. He has a tremendous work ethic and has made himself the player he is now. Watching that group, they’re so much fun to practice with. Every day you go out to practice field and they’re always smiling, joking around with each other or us. It’s a great group.

On Gillium’s role transition

Those were big shoes to fill, not only from a playing standpoint. But a leadership standpoint, continuity standpoint. I think he’s grown into that as the years have gone on. He’s done a fantastic job.

On using two quarterbacks

I mean, not really opposed to it. I think the biggest thing is making sure that we are still playing well offensively. I think that’s the first goal – we have to be moving the ball and scoring points. I don’t want to use two for 5-10 plays with Will’s current situation. That’s what we’ve done and tried to protect with him and his redshirt. At the end of the day, it’s the team’s success that is the most important.

On health determining who starts at QB and the gameplan

I don’t know if there is just one. It’s probably somewhere in the middle. We will take it as it comes.