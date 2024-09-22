Advertisement
Published Sep 22, 2024
Watch: Head Coach Chris Klieman and players press conference vs. BYU
Kevin Fielder  •  EMAWOnline
Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman, quarterback Avery Johnson, and linebacker Austin Moore met with the media following the Wildcats' 38-9 loss to BYU to open Big 12 play.

The full press conferences can be seen below and on EMAW Online's YouTube channel.

HC Chris Klieman

QB Avery Johnson and LB Austin Moore

***

