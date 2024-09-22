Watch: Head Coach Chris Klieman and players press conference vs. BYU

Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman, quarterback Avery Johnson, and linebacker Austin Moore met with the media following the Wildcats' 38-9 loss to BYU to open Big 12 play.
The full press conferences can be seen below and on EMAW Online's YouTube channel.
HC Chris Klieman
QB Avery Johnson and LB Austin Moore
