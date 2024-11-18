Watch: Head Coach Chris Klieman, QB Avery Johnson Press Conference; Nov. 18

Head coach Chris Klieman and quarterback Avery Johnson met with the media on Monday afternoon to break down Kansas State's loss to Arizona State over the weekend and preview their final home game against Cincinnati.

"Obviously, it was a disappointing performance on Saturday. [We] had a long staff meeting yesterday. We talked about a lot of things," Klieman said. "It's interesting because, looking at our offense, defense and special teams, I don't think anybody could point a finger to anybody, because I don’t think any unit played up to its capability. We struggled on third down on defense, we struggled to rush the football early, had a couple of turnovers, couldn't get off the field, had a couple opportunities to kick up the field that maybe could have made it a one-score game late.

"So, we’ve got some guys hurting. I know that because they want to win and want to be successful. Our job is this week to get them right and right the ship because we have another opportunity at home here. These seniors, especially these six-year guys that came in with me when I started, and the fifth-year guys that have been around us for a long time, I want to make sure that those guys have an opportunity to go out well and go out successfully."

Klieman and Johnson's full press conferences are available below and on the EMAWOnline YouTube channel.